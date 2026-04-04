A puzzling disagreement among refereeing experts… Did Gerard Martin deserve to be sent off against Atlético?

Saturday evening’s match between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona saw a number of controversial refereeing decisions, which are in keeping with recent trends in La Liga, where most clubs have been complaining about the officials.
Barcelona beat Atlético Madrid 2-1, with veteran Robert Lewandowski having the final say as he secured the three precious points for Barça in the 87th minute.
This victory is worth double points – in theory – particularly as it enabled Barcelona (76 points) to extend their lead over second-placed Real Madrid to seven points, following the latter’s defeat today against Mallorca, with eight matches remaining in the season.