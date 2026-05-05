When asked about this in an interview with DAZN, the FCB boss replied: "Hakimi – they'd snap him up straight away because he'd fit in well with us."
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A PSG star to Bayern Munich? Uli Hoeneß has a clear favourite
At FC Bayern, the right-back position is currently well covered by Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic. Nevertheless, the Austrian's long-term future is unclear, as his contract runs only until 2027.
Because Stanisic can also slot in at centre-back, Bayern are said to be seeking another option. Yet the club's top target is not Hakimi; instead, it is Feyenoord Rotterdam's 19-year-old right-back Givairo Read.
Although Hakimi was linked with Bayern several years ago, and the club reportedly weighed a move when his two-year loan at BVB expired in 2020, the 27-year-old returned to Real Madrid instead.
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Hakimi to miss Champions League match against Bayern Munich
A move to Madrid ultimately fell through, and Hakimi joined Inter Milan instead. After only one season, though, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 for a €68 million transfer fee.
There, he established himself as one of the world's best right-backs; last year, teammates and opponents alike regarded him as a serious Ballon d'Or contender, and he ultimately finished sixth. This season he has started 31 matches, scoring three goals and providing nine assists.
However, the right-back will miss Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern due to a thigh injury picked up in the closing minutes of last week's first leg. PSG will be without the Moroccan for "several weeks".