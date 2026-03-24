According to a report by the French TV channel RMC Sport, the striker has fallen victim to a misdiagnosis that could even have cost him a place at this summer’s World Cup.
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A misdiagnosis with drastic consequences for Kylian Mbappé? Real Madrid have apparently brought "utter disgrace" upon themselves
However, due to persistent pain, Mbappé had sought a second opinion in Paris, where he used to live, after which he and a knee specialist opted for a different approach to his recovery. The former PSG player has since even returned to the pitch.
The incorrect assessment in Madrid had also made Mbappé “furious”. The misdiagnosis was also a decisive factor in the dismissal of the medical staff at the start of the year. As a result, following his dismissal at the end of 2023, Dr Niko Mihic was rehired as head of the medical department, even though the team had only been restructured last summer. Staff changes in Real’s medical department are by no means rare whenever those in charge complain of too many injuries. Alongside Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Álvaro Carreras, among others, have also been absent in recent weeks.
In this regard, RMC reporter Daniel Riolo used strong words on the programme "L'After Foot". "It is an absolute disgrace for Real what has happened there. (...) This misdiagnosis could have had far more serious consequences, as it took Mbappé a long time to find out what was wrong with him. He was active elsewhere, even played a few matches, without knowing exactly what was wrong with him. He could have ruined his knee." A special muscle-building programme, which he had devised with the aforementioned Parisian knee specialist, ultimately turned things around.
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Mbappé played through the pain for weeks – and speaks his mind
According to reports, Mbappé did indeed play through the pain in numerous matches after sustaining a knee injury back in December. Real Madrid, however, described it as an injury that needed to be managed on a game-by-game basis and said a swift recovery was expected. Nevertheless, the striker was absent from the Real Madrid squad at the start of January (two matches) and the start of March (three). Following his second enforced absence, there was even speculation in the press at one point about a cruciate ligament injury, before Mbappé returned to the pitch against Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16 second leg following his visit to Paris.
On Monday, Mbappé addressed his injury. “My knee is fine. It’s getting better. Things are going pretty well and I know there was a lot of speculation about it and false things were said,” he said, adding meaningfully: “That’s the life of a top-level athlete. We’re used to people saying things without checking them and without any basis.”
Mbappé is "100 per cent fit" – and in the national team squad
Mbappé also stated that he no longer feels any pain, thereby contradicting Riolo on "L'After Foot", among others. He emphasised: "I have recovered 100 per cent. I had the opportunity to receive a thorough diagnosis in Paris. And together we were able to draw up a plan to get back to my best form at Real Madrid and in the run-up to the World Cup."
The fact that Mbappé is indeed back to full fitness is also demonstrated by his selection for the French national team’s upcoming friendlies. The 27-year-old is seen as a great hope for the World Cup. For despite the physical issues of recent months, he has scored an outstanding 38 goals and provided six assists in 35 competitive matches for Real this season.
In defence of Madrid’s medical staff: even between his two enforced breaks, he was scoring goals like clockwork.
Kylian Mbappé: Performance data and statistics for Real Madrid this season
Games 35 Goals 38 Assists 6