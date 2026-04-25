Kai Havertz was forced off with an injury shortly after the half-hour mark of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Saturday evening.
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A huge disappointment as he was substituted due to injury. Could the next German forward now miss the World Cup?
After assisting Eberechi Eze’s early opener for Arsenal, Havertz collapsed to the turf in obvious pain roughly 20 minutes later. Initial TV replays offered no clear explanation for the Germany forward’s injury.
After several minutes of treatment from Arsenal’s medical staff on the sidelines, the forward limped off, clearly frustrated, with Sky pundit Thomas Hitzlsperger suggesting a groin injury. Viktor Gyökeres replaced Havertz in the 34th minute.
The extent of the injury to the former Leverkusen man is unknown, with any initial diagnosis expected only after further assessment in the hours following the match.
- AFP
German national team: Could Kai Havertz join Serge Gnabry on the sidelines for the World Cup?
Havertz’s reaction hinted at a serious injury, and his World Cup participation is now in jeopardy. The 26-year-old only returned to action gradually in mid-January after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
“You gradually lose confidence in your body,” said TV pundit and former international Hitzlsperger regarding Havertz’s latest injury. The Arsenal star is normally considered a shoo-in for the World Cup; depending on how the March internationals go, Nagelsmann might even have him lined up as a first-choice centre-forward for the DFB team at the tournament this summer.
Havertz’s absence from the World Cup would therefore be particularly bitter, especially since Nagelsmann is already certain to be without Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry, another key attacker. Gnabry recently announced he would miss the tournament because of an adductor injury.
Could Arsenal be without Kai Havertz for the season finale?
Havertz was sidelined with injury for almost the entire period from February 2025 to January 2026. He had recently fought his way back into Arsenal’s starting line-up and was showing steadily improving form. He started both of Germany’s friendlies against Switzerland (4–3) and Ghana (2–1), his first appearances for the DFB side since November 2024.
Germany’s first World Cup group match against Curaçao is now less than seven weeks away, and Arsenal will also be sweating on his fitness. The Gunners are locked in a title race with Manchester City in the Premier League and face Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final next week.
- Getty Images Sport
Germany's group matches at the 2026 World Cup
Date
Match
14 June
Germany vs. Curaçao
20 June
Germany vs. Ivory Coast
25 June
Germany vs. Ecuador