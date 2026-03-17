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Moataz Elgammal

Inter star has heart set on Barcelona transfer as Serie A side plan summer sale

Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni is reportedly eager to join Barcelona this summer. The Italian giants are prepared to sell their prized centre-back for a massive fee to balance their books. Despite having a contract until 2028, recent controversies and mounting pressure at the San Siro have accelerated his potential departure to the Spanish top flight.

  • Inter's €100 million valuation

    According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are preparing to put Bastoni on the market during the upcoming summer transfer window. The Italian side are eyeing a fee in the region of €100 million for the 26-year-old defender. While that figure remains subject to negotiation, the club's hierarchy views the sale as a necessary step to finance their recruitment plans for the next project. The sporting department at Camp Nou is keeping a close watch, as the prospect of a blockbuster deal gains significant momentum ahead of the summer.

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    Lured by the siren songs of Catalonia

    Under contract with the Nerazzurri until 2028, the defender and the club have agreed to hold formal discussions regarding his future once the current campaign concludes. However, he has already been heavily swayed by the interest coming from Catalonia, indicating that La Liga is his absolute preferred destination should he leave Italy. Bastoni is well aware of the long-standing interest from the Blaugrana, who have checked on his availability on several occasions. His clear desire to test himself in Spain is expected to play a major role in negotiations.

  • Tactical fit within Hansi Flick's system

    Across his 293 appearances for Inter, Bastoni has scored eight goals and provided 30 assists. While Barcelona's defensive resources currently include Pau Cubarsi and Ronald Araujo, the need for a reliable, left-sided specialist has become urgent. This is largely due to Andreas Christensen's expiring contract and the Dane being sidelined with an injury, making the Italian an ideal candidate to rejuvenate the project.

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    Navigating the €100m financial hurdle

    While the sporting arguments for signing the international star are incredibly clear, the financial operation remains a massive challenge for Barcelona. The club's board, led by president Joan Laporta, must find a creative way to navigate their ongoing economic constraints to meet Inter's valuation. The hierarchy is currently weighing up their options to see if a deal of this magnitude is feasible without compromising other areas of the squad. He is seen as a perfect fit for their system due to his tactical intelligence, and the move is certainly gaining ground.

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