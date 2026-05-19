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2026 World Cup: Which nations have qualified, and who is making their debut? Participants, schedule, draw, format, group stage, and Germany's opponents

World Cup

In 2026, the World Cup will be hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico for the first time, expanding the field to 48 teams. But which nations have actually qualified? SPOX has the answer!

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico. The group draw was held in December 2025, and the 48-team final tournament's full lineup has now been confirmed.

Watch the 2026 World Cup live on MagentaTV.

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SPOX reveals which nations have qualified and which teams are taking part for the first time.

  • 2026 World Cup: Which nations have qualified and who are making their debut? - Participants

    In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, 45 nations have secured their places in the finals, whilst the three host nations – the USA, Mexico and Canada – were already guaranteed a spot.

    In Asia, Japan made an early statement and became the first team to secure a World Cup place through the competitive route. In Europe, England secured top spot with six wins from six matches, while runners-up France soon joined them. Germany quelled any lingering doubts with a convincing victory over Slovakia, and Turkey eventually earned a berth via the play-offs after beating Kosovo in March.

    Several nations are making their World Cup debuts: Uzbekistan has reached the tournament for the first time, while Jordan secured its place on 5 June 2025. Cape Verde and Curaçao also celebrate: Curaçao qualified for its first World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Jamaica.

    • All qualified teams
    AssociationCountries
    Europe England, France, Croatia, Portugal, Norway, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Belgium, Austria, Scotland, Turkey, Czech Republic, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina
    Africa Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde, South Africa, Senegal, Ivory Coast, DR Congo
    Asia and Australia Japan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Jordan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq
    South America Argentina, Ecuador, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia
    North and Central America USA, Mexico, Canada, Curaçao, Haiti, Panama
    Oceania New Zealand
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  • 2026 World Cup: Which nations have qualified and which are making their debut? – The draw

    The 2026 World Cup group draw was held on 5 December at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, D.C. The draw determined the twelve group-stage groups, and you can view an overview of them here:

    Group AMexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czech Republic
    Group BBosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Qatar, Switzerland
    Group CBrazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
    Group DTurkey, USA, Australia, Paraguay
    Group EGermany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
    Group FNetherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
    Group GBelgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
    Group HSpain, Uruguay, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia
    Group IFrance, Norway, Senegal, Iraq
    Group JArgentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan
    Group KPortugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan
    Group LEngland, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
  • deutschland-luxemburg-1200Getty Images

    2026 World Cup: Which nations have qualified and who are the first-time participants? – Format, group stage, Germany's opponents

    The 48 teams competing in the upcoming World Cup have been drawn into four pots, determined by their latest FIFA world rankings. Each of the four pots contains twelve teams.

    The three hosts – the USA, Canada and Mexico – were already confirmed in Pot 1. The remaining slots were filled according to the latest FIFA world rankings, including Germany after their qualifying-group win. That seeding advantage meant the DFB side avoided heavyweights like Argentina or France in the group stage.

    Despite the favourable seeding, Germany still landed in a challenging group. Nevertheless, reaching the knockout stage remains the clear objective. Julian Nagelsmann's side open their campaign on 14 June against Curaçao, face the Ivory Coast six days later, and then conclude the group phase on 25 June against Ecuador.

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  • 2026 World Cup: Schedule

    • Group stage: 11–27 June 
    • Round of 32: 28 June–3 July 
    • Round of 16: 4–7 July 
    • Quarter-finals: 9–11 July 
    • Semi-finals: 14 and 15 July 
    • Final: 19 July