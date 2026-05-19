2026 World Cup: Which nations have qualified, and who is making their debut? Participants, schedule, draw, format, group stage, and Germany's opponents

In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, 45 nations have secured their places in the finals, whilst the three host nations – the USA, Mexico and Canada – were already guaranteed a spot.
In Asia, Japan made an early statement and became the first team to secure a World Cup place through the competitive route. In Europe, England secured top spot with six wins from six matches, while runners-up France soon joined them. Germany quelled any lingering doubts with a convincing victory over Slovakia, and Turkey eventually earned a berth via the play-offs after beating Kosovo in March.
Several nations are making their World Cup debuts: Uzbekistan has reached the tournament for the first time, while Jordan secured its place on 5 June 2025. Cape Verde and Curaçao also celebrate: Curaçao qualified for its first World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Jamaica.
|Association
|Countries
|Europe
|England, France, Croatia, Portugal, Norway, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Belgium, Austria, Scotland, Turkey, Czech Republic, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Africa
|Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde, South Africa, Senegal, Ivory Coast, DR Congo
|Asia and Australia
|Japan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Jordan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq
|South America
|Argentina, Ecuador, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia
|North and Central America
|USA, Mexico, Canada, Curaçao, Haiti, Panama
|Oceania
|New Zealand