2024 WAFCON: Nigeria vs Zambia Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Super Falcons' 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations clash with Shepolopolo on Friday.

Nigeria continue with their bid to reclaim the WAFCON title with a quarter-final tie against Zambia at Larbi Zaouli Stadium.

Having last won this tournament in 2018, the Super Falcons come up against the Copper Queens, who have never been African champions before but have been on the rise in recent years.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Nigeria and Zambia, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.