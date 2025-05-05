Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Golden Arrows in a Premier Soccer League duel - Relebohile Mofokeng to be rested amid Nedbank Cup risk?

GOAL predicts how the Sea Robbers might line up against Abafana Bes'thende in the midweek clash.

Pirates will be looking for a second straight win in the Premier Soccer League when they play Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday.

The Sea Robbers head into this fixture a rejuvenated team after beating their Soweto archrivals, Kaizer Chiefs, in the league showdown at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Bucs returned to winning ways with the win over Amakhosi after previously going down to Sekhukhune United, an outcome that reduced their chances of winning the PSL title to just a matter of mathematical calculations.

Against Arrows, Bucs will need to avoid an early setback, as witnessed against Chiefs when they conceded in the second minute before fighting back to win.

Meanwhile, what caught the eyes of many is the number of youngsters Jose Riveiro deployed against Chiefs. Boitumelo Radiopane, Siyabonga Ndlozi, and Simphiwe Selepe were given a taste of the derby, but can the outgoing Spaniard trust them to start the midweek clash?

Here, GOAL predicts how coach Riveiro will line up his charges to face Arrows in an away game.