Premier Soccer League
Premier Soccer League Overview
Premier Soccer League, fixtures & results
Standings
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Kaizer Chiefs
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Orlando Pirates
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Polokwane City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|AmaZulu FC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Sekhukhune United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
Apostas em destaque
Frequently asked questions
The PSL was founded in 1996 after the National Soccer League and the National Professional Soccer League agreed to merge into one body.
In July 2024 it was announced that Betway would take over from DSTV as the naming rights sponsor for the league in a deal reported to be worth R900 million over 3 years.
16 teams are licensed to participate in the PSL league.
The Board of governors elects the chairman and the executive committee who are appointed in an election process that takes place every four years.
Mamelodi Sundowns have won the league 14 times, including the last 7 titles in a row.
Kaizer Chiefs scored 73 goals in the 2010-2011 season.
Mamelodi Sundowns earned 73 points while winning the league title in the 2023-24 season.
Collins Mbesuma for Kaizer Chiefs in the 2004-05 season.
Edries Burton made 316 appearances for Santos Cape Town, Cape Town Spurs and AmaZulu.