Dansin likened to Barcelona icon Busquets - 'He is psychologically & technically very good'

The Soweto giants appear to have unearthed another exciting young talent in the 21-year-old midfielder, whose impressive start to the Premier Soccer League season has quickly caught the attention of fans and pundits alike. The youngster has settled seamlessly into the first team, producing composed performances in the heart of midfield. His displays have already earned widespread praise, with Junior Khanye even drawing comparisons to a Spanish legend.