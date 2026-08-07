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Premier Soccer League

Premier Soccer League Overview

Camren Dansin, Orlando Pirates, November 2025

Dansin likened to Barcelona icon Busquets - 'He is psychologically & technically very good'

The Soweto giants appear to have unearthed another exciting young talent in the 21-year-old midfielder, whose impressive start to the Premier Soccer League season has quickly caught the attention of fans and pundits alike. The youngster has settled seamlessly into the first team, producing composed performances in the heart of midfield. His displays have already earned widespread praise, with Junior Khanye even drawing comparisons to a Spanish legend.

Orlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Milford FC
Raul Jimenez Mexico Nkosinathi Sibisi Bafana Bafana

Sibisi warns next Bafana coach after Broos' exit

Bucs captain has issued a significant warning to whoever succeeds the experienced coach as the head coach of South Africa. Following the Belgian's confirmed departure after five successful years, the national team star believes the standard has been set incredibly high for the incoming manager.

N. SibisiOrlando Pirates
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Premier Soccer League, fixtures & results

Friday 31 July
Kruger United badge
Kruger United
KUN
1
Kaizer Chiefs badge
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
3
FT
Saturday 1 August
Richards Bay badge
Richards Bay
RIC
1
Polokwane City badge
Polokwane City
POC
2
FT
Siwelele badge
Siwelele
SIW
2
TS Galaxy badge
TS Galaxy
TSG
2
FT
Tuesday 18 August
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Marumo Gallants badge
Marumo Gallants
MGA
Monday 10 August
Polokwane City badge
Polokwane City
POC
Stellenbosch FC badge
Stellenbosch FC
VDA
Marumo Gallants badge
Marumo Gallants
MGA
Kruger United badge
Kruger United
KUN
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Kaizer Chiefs crestKaizer Chiefs11003123
W
2Orlando Pirates crestOrlando Pirates11002023
W
3Polokwane City crestPolokwane City11002113
W
4AmaZulu FC crestAmaZulu FC11001013
W
5Sekhukhune United crestSekhukhune United11001013
W
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Apostas em destaque

Odds Copa do Brasil 2026: Palmeiras é favorito
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Frequently asked questions

The PSL was founded in 1996 after the National Soccer League and the National Professional Soccer League agreed to merge into one body.

In July 2024 it was announced that Betway would take over from DSTV as the naming rights sponsor for the league in a deal reported to be worth R900 million over 3 years.

16 teams are licensed to participate in the PSL league.

The Board of governors elects the chairman and the executive committee who are appointed in an election process that takes place every four years.

Mamelodi Sundowns have won the league 14 times, including the last 7 titles in a row.

Kaizer Chiefs scored 73 goals in the 2010-2011 season.

Mamelodi Sundowns earned 73 points while winning the league title in the 2023-24 season.

Collins Mbesuma for Kaizer Chiefs in the 2004-05 season.

Edries Burton made 316 appearances for Santos Cape Town, Cape Town Spurs and AmaZulu.