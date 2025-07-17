Four losses in five games - a look at Kaizer Chiefs' disappointing pre-season tour in the Netherlands as Asante Kotoko await in the Toyota Cup

Amakhosi's European tour results have left fans with more questions than answers ahead of the new season.

Kaizer Chiefs embarked on a pre-season tour to the Netherlands with one clear goal: to "sharpen the saw" ahead of the upcoming campaign. The trip featured five friendly matches against competitive European opposition, providing a stern test of both tactics and temperament. Unfortunately, the results were less than encouraging - Chiefs managed just one win while suffering four defeats, conceding nine goals and scoring only three in the process.

Head coach Nasreddine Nabi took the opportunity to experiment with new combinations and give valuable minutes to his recent signings, but none managed to make a strong impression. The team struggled to find rhythm and cohesion, with most of the tactical tweaks failing to yield promising signs. As the dust settles on the Dutch tour, attention now shifts to the upcoming Toyota Cup clash against Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko on July 26 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium - a crucial fixture where Chiefs will look to show meaningful progress and offer fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

Join GOAL as we examine Chiefs' pre-season abroad and zoom into what's next.