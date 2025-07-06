Are Kaizer Chiefs doing enough in the transfer window to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League?

Over the past few seasons, Amakhosi have struggled to consistently compete for silverware, and one of the main reasons for that has been said to be their inability to recruit the right players.

Kaizer Chiefs’ moves in the transfer market have come under question of late, with many of their recruits proving to be big flops rather than massive hits.

The Glamour Boys previously signed players such as Gustavo Paez, Bhongolwethu Jayiya, Edmore Chirambadare and Siphelele Ntshangase, who proved to be the biggest flops in the club’s history.

Of late, the likes of Njabulo Ngcobo, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Jasond Gonzalez and Lazarous Kambole also proved to be signings to forget for the Amakhosi faithful.

Article continues below

Chiefs are back in the market making moves ahead of the 2025-26 season, hoping to add quality players to the squad that struggled and finished outside the top eight last term.

Upon head coach Nasreddine Nabi’s appointment, the mentor admitted that mistakes were made by the Amakhosi management in recruiting players,

However, Nabi will be hoping that the club will now choose players that meet the club’s expectations.

Here, GOAL looks at Chiefs’ movement in the current transfer window so far as they look to secure talent good enough to ensure they compete with Sundowns and Pirates.