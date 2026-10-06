'We’ve found a solution' - Anthony Barry reveals how England are unlocking Jude Bellingham’s full potential

This tactical freedom is a deliberate choice from the coaching staff, who observed Bellingham's immense impact during the World Cup. At his former club Birmingham City, the midfielder famously wore the number 22 because he was considered a combination of a number 4, 8, and 10. Tuchel and his staff have taken this concept to its logical conclusion: if a player can excel in every midfield role, the best strategy is to let him occupy all of them simultaneously.

"The structure allows Jude to play more from his intuition,” Barry said, as quoted by The Mirror. "And less from being locked down or caged in a certain position. It allows him to roam and operate in spaces in which he thinks he can be dangerous and so far it’s brought out the best in him."

"It is a challenge because Jude can play in any of those positions comfortably and on a high level. So the challenge is to give him a space where he can do it all at once inside of one game. Right now, in a short sample, it seems like we found a solution to unlock all of the potential that Jude has. But we have to continue."