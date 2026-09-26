The collective anxiety surrounding the Santiago Bernabeu has finally dissipated after Real Madrid released a formal medical update on their star forward. Following his early withdrawal during France's Nations League encounter with Turkey, the 25-year-old underwent extensive scans to determine the extent of the damage to his left leg.

The club's medical staff confirmed that the player has avoided a catastrophic ligament tear, which was the primary concern for both club and country immediately following the incident in Kocaeli.

Official communication from the club noted that Medical examinations have confirmed a hyperextended posterior capsule in the player's left knee. was the final result of the tests. This specific ailment, an overextension of the posterior capsule, typically requires a rest period of approximately 10 to 12 days.



