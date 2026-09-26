Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-TUR-FRAAFP
Oliver Maywurm
Translated by

Lucky escape for Kylian Mbappe? Real Madrid announce diagnosis on the superstar's injury

LaLiga
Turkiye vs France
France
UEFA Nations League A
K. Mbappe
Real Madrid

Real Madrid announced a diagnosis on Saturday evening regarding the injury to star striker Kylian Mbappe.

Real's worst fears have not been realised and Mbappe should avoid a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The France international suffered "only" an overstretching of the posterior capsule of his left knee joint in Les Bleus' 1-0 Nations League win in Turkey on Friday, according to the club. Real did not say how long he will be out.

He picked up the injury as he scored the winner for France in the 54th minute. Mbappe was already limping during the celebrations and received brief treatment straight afterwards. He did return to the pitch briefly, but had to go off for good in the 59th minute.

That pained, worried look on Mbappe's face had sparked fears of a potentially serious knee injury. France's new head coach Zinedine Zidane also looked concerned after the final whistle late on Friday night: "Unfortunately it doesn't look good," he said about Mbappe's injury.

Will Kylian Mbappe play for France again in the next few days?

After the match in Turkey, the striker travelled straight back to Madrid and underwent further tests at Real on Saturday. Mbappe will no longer be available for France's upcoming Nations League matches in Belgium (28 September), against Italy (2 October) and against Belgium again (5 October).

mbappeGetty Images

In Madrid, they are now naturally hoping the attacker recovers quickly after his strong start to the new season, with eight goals in his first eight competitive matches of 2026/27. By the Clasico at arch-rivals FC Barcelona at the end of October at the latest, Los Blancos would very much like to have a fully fit Mbappe back on the pitch.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google