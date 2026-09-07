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'Luck was against us!' - Maxence Lacroix claims Chelsea deserved a draw against Arsenal after Blues fall to 2-1 defeat
Lacroix laments missed opportunity at Emirates
Lacroix believes Chelsea were the victims of misfortune during their narrow 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, suggesting that Xabi Alonso’s side had done enough to secure a point in North London. The summer signing from Crystal Palace was a prominent figure in a backline that was breached twice after the Blues had taken a shock lead within the opening two minutes of the contest.
Speaking after the final whistle, the French international expressed his frustration with the outcome while remaining optimistic about the team's progression. "We are a little bit unhappy, of course, after losing, but I believe that we did well to be honest," said the France international. ‘We just have to adjust some points. I think it’s not easy to play there but we did good. We accept the loss but we want to learn from it. I think it’s good to learn about the mistakes and all the wrong parts. We have to go forward and go again."
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Early lead cancelled out by Gunners response
Lacroix admitted that the shift in momentum following Arsenal’s equaliser made the task significantly harder for the Blues, even if they continued to push for a late leveller through Estevao, who saw a late effort saved by David Raya.
Reflecting on the flow of the game, Lacroix added: "I think it was a good start but once they scored it got more and more difficult. But we showed that we also had good actions and good attacks, so the defeat hurts a little bit. We gave our best. I think we deserved more. Luck was not by our side, but we have to accept it. The desire to score, the attitude was clear. We showed good character until the very end. We deserved the 2-2, but we learned for next time."
Captain James mirrors sentiment on small margins
Chelsea captain Reece James echoed the sentiments of his defensive colleague, pointing to the fine margins that define high-stakes Premier League matches.
James provided his own detailed breakdown of the match, stating: "We started the game really well. Even when we went behind, we showed character to try and get back in the game. We ran out of time in the end. Football at this level is a game of moments. It’s one or two things that change the scoreline, and that gets overplayed a bit. It was a tough game and we have to review and take the learnings. We have another game against Leeds in a few days and we have to get ready for that."
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Alonso focuses on the long-term process
While the players felt hard done by, manager Alonso took a more pragmatic view of his first defeat since taking charge at Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard, who had enjoyed a perfect start to his tenure, viewed the loss as a necessary part of the building process for his young squad.
Alonso explained his philosophy on the result, saying: ‘Yesterday’s game, we will take many things for the next one, as we have done so far after Fulham, after Brighton, after Luton. We want to squeeze everything from each game to make things better, when we win and when we lose as well. That is the process of where we are, where we want to build strong principles and strong ideas for our game, little by little, to win games and to compete in the best possible way."
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