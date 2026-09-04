'That was just me joking!' - Mike Dean responds to furious backlash after revealing he played 'mini games' during Premier League matches

Former Premier League official Dean has released a statement via social media to defend his record following a wave of condemnation.

The controversy erupted after Dean admitted on the Jamie Vardy's Having a Party podcast that he used to entertain himself during matches with private challenges. These included seeing how long he could go without blowing his whistle and attempting to remain within the centre circle for extended periods of play.

The 56-year-old has now clarified his stance, insisting that his comments were light-hearted in nature and not a reflection of his professional standards.