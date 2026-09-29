Too easy for England! Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane fire Three Lions past ten-man Czechia

The Three Lions arrived in the Czech capital under a degree of pressure following a 3-2 loss to Spain at Wembley, and the early exchanges suggested they were in for another difficult evening.

The hosts started with intensity, forcing James Trafford into an early save, but the game turned decisively in the 25th minute. Pavel Sulc, arguably Czechia's most creative outlet, was dismissed following a VAR review for a dangerous high challenge on England midfielder Elliot Anderson. Referee Halil Umut Meler initially brandished a yellow card, but after being urged to consult the pitchside monitor, he upgraded the punishment to a straight red, leaving the home side with a mountain to climb for the remaining 65 minutes.

Despite the numerical advantage, England had to be patient to break down a stubborn defensive block. Morgan Rogers came closest in the first half when his effort on the turn struck the woodwork, while Gordon continued to look like the visitors' most dangerous attacking threat. The former Newcastle winger, who has been in exceptional form for his country, was constantly looking to link up with Lewis Hall on the left flank.