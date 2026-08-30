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Barcelona close in on Gabriel Jesus signing as documents are exchanged with Arsenal ahead of medical and contract
Barca secure cut-price deal for Jesus
La Liga champions Barcelona have made a decisive move in the transfer market, reaching an agreement with Arsenal to sign Jesus. The Catalan giants turned their attention to the 29-year-old Brazilian after failing to land Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Arsenal have now exchanged documents for Gabriel Jesus deal, signaling that the transfer is entering its final stages.
Jesus leaves the Emirates Stadium after four seasons, having joined from Manchester City in 2022. During his time under Mikel Arteta, the forward made 123 appearances across all competitions, finding the back of the net 32 times and providing 22 assists. His departure comes at a time when he has fallen down the pecking order in London, with the likes of Kai Havertz and new arrival Viktor Gyokeres preferred in the central striking role.
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Jesus set for medical
Jesus is expected to arrive in Barcelona tomorrow to undergo his medical tests before completing the formalities and signing his contract with the Spanish giants. According to Romano, the 29-year-old will sign a deal running until June 2028, with an option to extend his stay for an additional period.
The transfer represents a fresh chapter in Jesus’ career after his spell with Arsenal, having joined the Gunners from Manchester City in 2022. The Brazilian striker enjoyed an impressive start to life at the Emirates but struggled for consistency and regular playing time during his later years in north London.
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Flick finds his new number nine
The arrival of Jesus at the Spotify Camp Nou is seen as a tactical necessity for Hansi Flick, who has been vocal about the need for a natural centre-forward following the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. Reports suggest that the Brazilian striker will sign a two-year contract with the option of a third, giving Barca a versatile veteran who can operate anywhere across the front three.
Jesus is scheduled to arrive at the private aviation terminal in Barcelona on Monday afternoon to undergo a comprehensive medical examination. If all goes according to plan, the official presentation of the Brazil international will take place on Tuesday.
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Arsenal set for record-breaking sale
While Jesus heads to Spain, another Gabriel is preparing for a lucrative move away from the Emirates. Winger Gabriel Martinelli is on the verge of a sensational switch to the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hilal finalising a deal that will shatter Arsenal's record for a player sale.
The Gunners are reportedly set to receive a fixed fee of £60m for the 25-year-old, who was not deemed a central part of Arteta's future plans. His departure, combined with the sale of Jesus, represents a significant overhaul of the attacking department that won the league title just months ago.
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