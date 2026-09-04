Nine minutes of madness! Alexander Isak matches Maxi Rodríguez’s Liverpool feat from 15 years ago with rapid brace against Ipswich

Liverpool’s record signing Isak has officially announced his arrival this season with a breathtaking display of clinical finishing against Ipswich Town. In a whirlwind start at Portman Road, the Sweden international found the net twice in the opening exchanges, leaving the newly-promoted side reeling.

This "nine minutes of madness" saw Isak achieve a milestone that had not been reached by a Liverpool player in a decade and a half, silencing critics who questioned his slow start to life on Merseyside.

The significance of the feat was highlighted by the speed at which Isak dismantled the opposition defense. According to Opta, Isak's brace (9 minutes) is the earliest a Liverpool player has scored twice in a Premier League game since Maxi Rodríguez in May 2011.

That historic performance by Rodriguez came in the 7th minute against Fulham, and Isak’s efficiency tonight has put him in the same rarefied air as the former Argentine cult hero.



