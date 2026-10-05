2031 and beyond! Arda Guler agrees fresh Real Madrid contract as Turkish star's role continues to grow

The hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu continues to work diligently behind the scenes to ensure their core of young talent remains untouchable. Guler is the latest star to commit his peak years to the club, agreeing to a contract extension that adds two years to his previous deal, which was originally set to expire in 2029.

This new agreement marks the first time the Turkish international has renewed his terms since arriving in Madrid, reflecting his rapid rise from a promising prospect to a vital component of the reigning European champions' engine room.

The deal represents a significant show of faith from both parties as Guler enters his fourth season with the club. Negotiations for this renewal have been progressing for several weeks, having been first reported by As back in September.



