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2031 and beyond! Arda Guler agrees fresh Real Madrid contract as Turkish star's role continues to grow
Securing the future at the Bernabeu
The hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu continues to work diligently behind the scenes to ensure their core of young talent remains untouchable. Guler is the latest star to commit his peak years to the club, agreeing to a contract extension that adds two years to his previous deal, which was originally set to expire in 2029.
This new agreement marks the first time the Turkish international has renewed his terms since arriving in Madrid, reflecting his rapid rise from a promising prospect to a vital component of the reigning European champions' engine room.
The deal represents a significant show of faith from both parties as Guler enters his fourth season with the club. Negotiations for this renewal have been progressing for several weeks, having been first reported by As back in September.
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Growing influence under Jose Mourinho
Under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, Guler's standing within the squad has evolved significantly. While he faced stiff competition for minutes during his debut campaigns, the current season has seen him become a regular fixture in the starting eleven.
He has already earned five starts this term, building on a productive previous season where he was named in the starting lineup 40 times across all competitions. His statistical output has been equally impressive, concluding the last campaign with six goals and a team-leading 14 assists, proving his worth as a creative hub.
Despite his growing importance at club level, there have been suggestions that the youngster is hungry for even more responsibility. Recent reports indicated that Guler sends a message to Mourinho regarding his desire for a more central role in the wake of Toni Kroos' retirement. The Portuguese manager, however, has been vocal in his admiration for the player's development. "While those who have guided his daily progress since he signed are better placed to track his trajectory, his natural brilliance is undeniable."
Part of a long-term sporting project
Guler's renewal is not an isolated event but rather part of a broader strategy to lock down the club's most valuable assets. By signing until 2031, he joins a growing list of stars with lengthy commitments to the club.
This group includes Aurelien Tchouameni, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Carreras, and Espe, who are all also under contract for the next seven years. Even more staggering are the deals handed to Vinicius Junior and Marc Cucurella, whose contracts run until 2032, while recent arrival Ousmane Diomande is signed up until the summer of 2033.
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The next steps for the Merengues
With Guler's situation now resolved, the club's focus shifts to other key members of the squad who are nearing the end of their current terms. According to Diario AS, the Turkish midfielder's extension is just one part of a busy administrative period for the club. The next player expected to put pen to paper is veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
The Belgian shot-stopper is reportedly set to extend his stay for at least one more season, ensuring that Madrid maintains its world-class presence between the posts while their younger outfield players continue to mature.
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