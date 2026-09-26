Güler sends a message to Mourinho

Arda Guler has fired a pointed message to Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho. The 21-year-old dazzled for Turkey against France, and his timing could hardly be better: the Spanish club have struggled to build play through midfield ever since Toni Kroos walked away.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that Guler is fast becoming one of the frontrunners to fill the void Kroos left behind. The calls are growing louder to hand him a deeper role in midfield rather than shunting him out to the flanks.

Vincenzo Montella handed Guler the captain's armband against France, and the youngster seized the moment. Despite Turkey's defeat, he stood out as one of the game's best performers, carving out danger and manufacturing chances in attack.

His brilliance lands at an awkward time for Mourinho, who is fielding criticism over his Real Madrid midfield picks. The coach has leaned on Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde, while Guler has yet to complete a single match for the Royal Club all season.

What Guler wants now is a bigger opportunity when he returns to the Spanish capital. The international break still holds fixtures against Italy and Belgium, giving him more chances to prove he belongs in the playmaking role.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are hunting for answers. The team have looked short on quality and unable to grip the midfield, a problem that has dogged them since Kroos departed with no clear fix in sight. Guler's form offers Mourinho a fresh reason to rethink who does what in his side.