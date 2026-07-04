Paraguay vs France Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Les Bleus eye quarter-finals

Our betting expert expects France to flex their muscles in this fixture and ease past Paraguay.

Best bets for Paraguay vs France

All odds courtesy of Ladbrokes - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Stern French rearguard poses massive challenge

When France won their first World Cup title back in 1998, they faced Paraguay at this very stage. Back then, Les Bleus scored in extra time to secure a 1-0 win on their way to their first star. However, a similarly close battle may be unlikely 28 years later.

Deschamps’ men are hitting their absolute peak at the perfect time, recording five consecutive victories. They’ve lost just one of their last 15 matches, registering a staggering 13 wins in that run. In contrast, while Paraguay are currently on a three-match unbeaten run, they lost two of their previous three outings.

Having scored three goals in their last four internationals, Paraguay will struggle to breach the French defensive line. With William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano at the heart of the Europeans’ rear guard, it’s difficult to see a way through for the Red and Whites. France have now kept two clean sheets in their last three matches, suggesting the same is likely to happen on Saturday.

Paraguay vs France Betting Tip 1: 1x2 & BTTS - France & No @ 8/11 on Ladbrokes

Relentless French frontline primed to extend scoring streak

There’s no doubt that the core strength of this French team lies in its attack. Kylian Mbappe headlines a front line that includes Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Marcus Thuram, and Jean-Philippe Mateta. This collection of forwards is enough to intimidate any defensive line, let alone a Paraguayan defence that has leaked five goals across their last four matches.

The favourites have been devastatingly efficient in the final third, scoring at least three goals in every single match they have played at this World Cup. Additionally, Les Bleus have smashed in three goals in each of their last five World Cup fixtures overall. Paraguay will require a miracle to derail this French train.

Deschamps’ men scored at least twice in 16 of their last 17 outings, which is why there is strong reason to expect them to clear the two-goal mark once again in this knockout tie. It’s worth mentioning that the last head-to-head between these teams took place in a 2017 friendly, where France cruised to a comprehensive 5-0 victory.

Paraguay vs France Betting Tip 2: France total - Over 2.5 goals @ 20/21 on Ladbrokes

Complete domination from the start

To say that France have been dominating this World Cup would be an understatement. They’re clearly on a path to put things right after their final defeat in 2022. Their path forward has also become slightly less challenging, following Morocco's surprise elimination of the Netherlands in the Round of 32.

We’re expecting Les Bleus to put Paraguay under intense pressure right from kick-off. In this competition, they haven’t wasted time dismantling their opponents. Each of their last three matches saw the French side win both halves.

It was only in their opener against Senegal that they drew the first half, but they scored three goals in the second period. In Paraguay’s only defeat at this tournament, they conceded three goals in the first half against the USA. The previous meeting between France and Paraguay saw the two-time World Champions win both halves.

Paraguay vs France Betting Tip 3: France to win both halves - Yes @ 5/4 on Ladbrokes

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Paraguay 0-3 France

Paraguay 0-3 France Goalscorers prediction: France: Kylian Mbappe x2, Ousmane Dembele

Paraguay caused the biggest shock of the 2026 World Cup so far by knocking Germany out of the tournament. The South Americans held the Germans to a 1-1 draw in their Round of 32 clash and secured their last-16 place through penalties.

Gustavo Alfaro is the man in charge in the Paraguayan dugout, and he has already equalled the nation’s best-ever finish at a World Cup. If omens were to be believed, facing France at this stage doesn’t offer much confidence of progression. The last time Paraguay reached this stage was in 2010, when they narrowly lost to eventual winners Spain.

French supporters will appreciate the historical parallel, hoping it rings true as they aim to continue their dominance at Lincoln Financial Field. Didier Deschamps’ players have truly lived up to their favourites status throughout this tournament. They secured their place in the last-16 with a convincing 3-0 victory over Sweden in the previous round.

The Swedes were expected to cause the French team some discomfort given the talent they boast in attack. However, it wasn’t to be, as the 2018 World Champions were ruthless and clinical. Les Bleus seem extremely dominant, and victory here will set up a quarter-final match with either Morocco or co-hosts Canada.

Probable lineups for Paraguay vs France

Paraguay expected lineup: Gill, Caceres, Gomez, Canale, Alonso, Almiron, Bobadilla, Cubas, Galarza, Avalos, Enciso

France expected lineup: Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Olise, Barcola, Mbappe

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