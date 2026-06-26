New Zealand vs Belgium Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: A must-win for both teams

Our betting expert expects Belgium to come out on top here after a slow start to their World Cup campaign.

New Zealand vs Belgium Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of BoyleSports - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Belgium look to spark misfiring attack

Belgium have severely underperformed in terms of their attacking returns. With the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, and Charles De Ketelaere, they scored only one goal. Red Devils fans will demand more from the group, and given their current circumstances, their survival in the competition depends on it.

Garcia has to motivate his side to be more clinical up front, especially if qualification could come down to goal difference. The five games before the start of the World Cup show just how fierce Belgium are in front of goal. They scored 20 goals in those five matches, averaging four goals per match!

They need to turn it on against New Zealand, who’ve conceded 10 goals in their last four outings, and five at this World Cup already. However, the White Ferns also pose a threat with Chris Wood up front, as they’ve scored seven goals in their last five matches. With the Belgians missing regular centre-back Nathan Ngoy through suspension, New Zealand find a way to score.

Three of New Zealand’s last five matches saw both teams score a goal, while half of Belgium’s last six internationals produced the same. As a result, both sides are likely to find the net at BC Place in Vancouver.

New Zealand vs Belgium Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes @ 5/4 with BoyleSports

Trossard offers significant goal threat

We have already highlighted the vast array of attacking options available within the Belgium squad. These players have been excellent for their respective clubs during their domestic campaigns. However, the main challenge now is translating that individual quality into performances for the national side.

One of those key players is Leandro Trossard. The Arsenal winger was Belgium’s best player against Iran, as he registered a 75% dribble success rate. He has proven time and again throughout his career that he is a highly composed finisher in the final third.

If he can find space in dangerous areas around the edge of the penalty box, Trossard is more than capable of hitting the back of the net. He’s had three goal involvements in his last six matches for both club and country. Trossard will likely feature on the right wing, but his left foot is just as good as his right, making him a worthy candidate to find the net.

New Zealand vs Belgium Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Leandro Trossard @ 6/4 with BoyleSports

White Ferns to test European defence

The White Ferns will be confident of causing an upset against Belgium and catching them off guard in defence. Garcia’s backline has lacked consistency, which makes them highly vulnerable to conceding goals.

New Zealand will take heart from taking the lead against Iran as early as the seventh minute. They led twice in that game but threw it away. Meanwhile, against Egypt, it was the White Ferns that opened the scoring after just 15 minutes.

Once again, the Oceana team surrendered their lead, but they then capitulated. The same scenario is likely against Belgium. They could surprise the Red Devils and score the first goal, but then allow Garcia’s men back in the game to claim all three points.

New Zealand vs Belgium Betting Tip 3: First team to score - New Zealand @ 4/1 with BoyleSports

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: New Zealand 1-3 Belgium

New Zealand 1-3 Belgium Goalscorers prediction: New Zealand: Chris Wood - Belgium: Leandro Trossard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne

New Zealand are making just their third-ever appearance at the World Cup finals. This edition started promisingly, after they played out to a 1-1 draw with Iran. However, they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Egypt after.

Darren Bazeley’s players will certainly feel disappointed with themselves after holding a half-time lead against the Pharaohs. The fact that they conceded three goals in the second half is highly concerning from a defensive perspective. The White Ferns need a decisive victory against Belgium to have any chance of qualifying for the next round.

The Red Devils also need at least three points, as they find themselves third in Group G. Belgium must register their first win of this World Cup in this game and hope that Egypt can defeat Iran at the same time. If the Iranians lose, a draw would also be enough for Rudi Garcia’s squad to advance.

However, considering the talent that Belgium possess, they are more than capable of overcoming New Zealand to claim a qualification spot. Having said that, the Oceania nation will not simply give up against their European opponents. If anything, Belgium should be prepared for a fight, much like what the White Ferns did with Iran in their tournament opener.

Probable lineups for New Zealand vs Belgium

New Zealand expected lineup: Crocombe, Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace, Bell, Stamenic, McCowatt, Singh, Just, Wood

Belgium expected lineup: Courtois, Meunier, Castagne, Mechele, De Cuyper, Raskin, Tielemans, Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku, Lukaku

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