Colombia vs Portugal predictions: The fight for the top spot heats up

Our betting expert expects this to be a cracking affair. Portugal are likely to just edge it and seal the top spot in Group K.

Best bets for Colombia vs Portugal

Form backs Portugal to win

The form of both teams suggests this won’t be a straightforward match for either. Colombia are no pushovers. They appear to be peaking at the right time. They’ve now put together a run of four triumphs on the bounce.

While that makes for fantastic reading, Colombia’s recent two dates with European opposition ended in defeat against France and Croatia in March this year. The Portuguese will use that as motivation to see off the South Americans in Miami and hijack the first place in the group.

Martinez’s troops have form behind them to suggest they can beat Colombia. Portugal are on a seven-game unbeaten run, winning five and drawing two. They have only suffered one defeat across their last 15 internationals, suggesting La Tricolour will find it difficult to avoid a loss.

Colombia vs Portugal Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Portugal @ 1.88 with Ladbrokes

Joy awaits both teams

Both defences have performed reasonably well in the World Cup so far. They’ve conceded just one goal each across two matches, but they haven’t faced a proper attack yet. Colombia have scored four goals in the competition so far, averaging two goals per match.

Portugal, meanwhile, scored five in their most recent outing, taking their average to three goals per match. Considering the quality of both front lines, they’re good enough to breach the opponent. Furthermore, six of Colombia’s last eight matches produced more than two goals on the day.

Portugal have a similar record. Three of their last four internationals saw the goal count rise above two. They conceded at least once in each of those games, which is why we think Colombia will get some joy.

Colombia vs Portugal Betting Tip 2: Overs/unders - Over 2.5 goals @ 2.00 with Ladbrokes

Goalscoring threats all around the pitch

This fixture is filled with attacking threats who are more than capable of finding the back of the net. Colombia’s Luis Diaz saw two goals chalked off against DR Congo, where he was absolutely menacing. Right-back Daniel Munoz recorded two goals in the competition as well, which shows just how advanced his role can be.

The Portuguese have goal threats around the pitch. Rafael Leao, Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes, and Cristiano Ronaldo all found the net. Bruno Fernandes is yet to make his usual impact, but it’s a matter of time before he does.

Our man to back for a goal in this game is Ronaldo. He silenced the critics with a brace against Uzbekistan, and Portuguese fans hope he builds on that momentum. CR7 now has four goals in his last five games for club and country, which is why he’s worth getting behind to score against Colombia.

Colombia vs Portugal Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Cristiano Ronaldo @ 2.09 with Ladbrokes

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Colombia 1-3 Portugal

Colombia 1-3 Portugal Goalscorers prediction: Colombia: Daniel Munoz - Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves

Colombia have made steady progress at this World Cup without drawing too much attention to themselves. They have already strung together two victories and enter the final group game in pole position. Nestor Lorenzo’s side have put on composed, disciplined, and technically astute performances.

Los Cafeteros were convincing 3-1 victors in their opening game against Uzbekistan, while they edged out DR Congo 1-0 in their second game. Six points means they’re already in the Round of 32, but the top spot still has to be finalised. Theoretically, winning the group throws out an ‘easier’ fixture in the next round, which is enough incentive to give Portugal a tough time.

The Selecao das Quinas had a different start to their World Cup campaign. The DR Congo were well-organised and held them to a 1-1 draw, a result that frustrated their fanbase. Yet, Roberto Martinez’s charges put things right last time out with a 5-0 hammering of Uzbekistan. Defeat in this final fixture will put their qualification for the next round in jeopardy, with the Leopards just a point behind them.

Portugal can still finish top of the group with maximum points, which would push Colombia into second. Meanwhile, a draw is enough for both teams to book their spots in the Round of 32. However, Portugal would have to settle for second place. We expect loads of entertainment for the neutrals.

Probable lineups for Colombia vs Portugal

Colombia expected lineup: Vargas, Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica, Puerta, Lerma, Arias, Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz

Portugal expected lineup: Costa, Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Silva, Fernandes, Leão, Ronaldo

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