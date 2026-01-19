William Hill Review: All you need to know about William Hill in January 2026

Introduction to William Hill

William Hill is among the world’s first bookmakers and remains one of the most innovative gambling platforms today.

In 2026, the 92-year-old UK sportsbook offers several enticing features, including a £40 sign-up offer, impressive live streaming options, and over 30 sports markets.

Bettors can enjoy William Hill’s range of features on a smooth-running 4.7-star-rated iOS app, along with a desktop platform of similar quality.

Here’s how William Hill compares to its industry competitors.

William Hill Sign Up Offer

William Hill offers a sign-up offer that is more lucrative and easier to redeem than many of the UK’s most prominent bookmakers. The sportsbook offers new bettors £40 in free bets when they place their first £10 wager.

There are terms and conditions that new users must adhere to. Bettors must place a £10 qualifying wager with minimum odds of ½ (1.50). Once the initial bet settles, users instantly receive 4 x £10 free bets.

Unlike many other sign-up offers, the free bets are not specific to horse racing, accumulator, or football markets. Bettors can choose to spend each of the four £10 bets on football events, or choose another sports market that they consider more valuable.

However, users must use their free bets swiftly – there’s a sharp seven-day expiry date on the bonus. While the free bet’s quick expiration can feel restrictive, seven days is the industry standard for this type of offer.

Bettors should utilise William Hill’s sign-up offer when there are several sporting events of interest in the following days.

William Hill Sports Markets

Of the 34 sports William Hill offers betting markets on, none is more thorough than football. Bettors can make selections from the Premier League, where each game has up to 150 match and player prop markets, to lower liquidity leagues across Europe, Asia, and South America.

Odds are generally advantageous, ranking among the most cost-effective sportsbooks in the UK. William Hill offers generous price boosts on football accumulator markets. For example, an accumulator backing Liverpool, Tottenham, and Arsenal to win might be discounted from 5/2 to 11/4.

Player prop markets, such as first goalscorer, player to assist, or player fouls, feature Impact Sub on selected leagues, including the Premier League. The recently implemented feature keeps player wagers alive when the chosen player has been substituted off – their replacement becomes eligible to fulfil the outstanding criteria to settle the bet.

Impact Sub is also available on Bet Builder when eligible player prop markets are selected.

Meanwhile, on 2 Up markets, full-time bets settle immediately after a backed team establishes a two-goal lead. In these wagers, the bet still pays out if the backed team surrenders its two-goal lead.

However, bettors must be aware that 2 Up markets are separate from regular full-time selections and feature less favourable odds.

The sportsbook’s in-play options are impressive, too. Match pages include numerous stats, such as xG, Opta Points, and Possession, to enhance users’ decision-making process. Bettors can choose from dozens of in-play markets, ranging from the next goal to the next card to be shown.

Beyond football, cricket, tennis, and rugby, among several other popular sports, also receive extensive coverage from William Hill.

William Hill In-Play Betting and Live Streaming

William Hill’s live streaming service – WHTV – is among the most complete in the betting industry. Bettors who’ve placed a bet in the last 24 hours or have a positive account balance gain access to high-quality live streams of popular sports, including football, tennis, and rugby.

Events that are live-streamed are accompanied by a yellow television icon. WHTV streams several high-profile European and international football leagues, but does not have the rights to the Premier League, English Football League, or Champions League.

The platform also covers horse racing. To watch horse racing events, punters must place a £1 bet on their chosen event. The £1 qualifying wagers do not have to be placed on in-play markets.

William Hill offers equally extensive in-play options on horse racing, cricket, and tennis, as it does on football, which includes numerous markets on less popular events and dozens on elite Premier League or Champions League fixtures.

William Hill Desktop and App Interface

While William Hill is an almost-century-old bookmaker, the British gambling platform has adapted seamlessly to the modern age and offers an impressive digital service.

Its desktop platform is decorated in a blue, white, and gold colour wave, which has been synonymous with the brand for 92 years. As such, William Hill’s desktop platform immediately feels familiar and trustworthy.

Feelings of trust are only increased when bettors interact with the platform. Sports markets are listed logically, with the day’s featured football and horse racing markets immediately visible on the opening screen.

A well-placed search bar enables bettors to find their desired market, which may not be among the day’s featured events, in seconds. Event pages are clean, display popular bets, and list odds without any discrepancies.

William Hill’s 4.7-star-rated mobile app is available on both the iOS and Google Play Store and is equally impressive, easily navigable, and hassle-free. While William Hill’s mobile app may not specialise in a particular area, users are unlikely to come away frustrated with their experience.

Loading times and lags are minimal, making the platform perfect for in-play or on-the-go betting. It’s undoubtedly among the UK’s most functional betting apps due to its ease of use and simplicity.

William Hill Security

William Hill is licensed by the UKGC, meaning the sportsbook must follow regulatory standards and ensure bets are settled fairly under the UK Gambling Act 2005 and the Commission’s Licence Conditions and Codes of Practice.

The UKGC also requires sportsbooks, such as William Hill, to advertise responsibly, avoid misleading rhetoric, and provide transparency with odds.

William Hill utilises OpenBet – a highly reputable engine that handles account management – to ensure that online users do not suffer from security breaches or data leaks. William Hill also works alongside IBAS, an independent dispute-resolution body.

The alternative dispute resolution service supports bettors on the rare occasions when issues, such as bet settlement or rule misinterpretation, cannot be solved directly with the bookmaker.

Responsible Gambling with William Hill

“Every game needs boundaries. Set yours. Enjoy more” is the marketing rhetoric of William Hill’s safer gambling campaign – and it isn’t just empty words.

The sportsbook provides several safer gambling tools, including deposit limits and time reminders. The platform also offers time-out, a form of self-exclusion for a specific time period, for bettors who need a break from gambling altogether.

Time-outs can last from one day to six weeks, depending on a bettor’s individual needs and well-being. Bettors might gain greater clarity, self-awareness, and insight from William Hill’s commendable safer gambling resources.

The resources include a series of tips to ensure betting remains what it’s designed to be: an entertainment-driven, leisurely activity.

External resources are available from organisations William Hill partners with, including Gamblers Anonymous, YGAM, GamStop, GamCare, and Gambling Therapy.

William Hill Customer Service

Those who require immediate support, whether that be for a serious gambling issue or a lesser problem, such as registration difficulties, can contact William Hill’s customer service team.

The team has dozens of positive reviews online and is available 24/7 through William Hill’s live chat. The online help service can be accessed after clicking ‘help’ on any of the sportsbook’s desktop or mobile platforms.

Customer service agents are fast to respond, sensitive to different types of gambling issues, and understand how to communicate in a way that makes bettors feel valued by the sportsbook.

Similarly, positive reports are made about the sportsbook’s email support team, who attempt to respond to queries in 48 hours, and telephone lines, which are open from 8 AM – 10 PM seven days a week.

William Hill also has an active X account that regularly responds to questions, complaints, and queries from bettors.

Operator William Hill Phone Number 0117 463 6054 Email customerhelp@williamhill.co.uk Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

William Hill Review Summary

After almost a century of service, William Hill remains as innovative, reliable, and respected as it was in the 1930s. The sportsbook, which offers a lucrative £40 sign-up deal, excels in numerous areas, including its coverage of football markets, live-streaming options, and odds value.

Bettors will feel safe on William Hill’s excellent digital platforms. Its mobile app, a sleek 4.7-star-rated platform, is the home for thousands of UK bettors due to its simplicity, reliability, and excellent customer service.

Queries, ranging from registration difficulties to broader concerns about gambling, are treated respectfully and can be solved within minutes, depending on the issue, through the platform’s built-in live chat.

William Hill is a UKGC-licensed sportsbook and takes its responsibility to safer gambling seriously. Bettors can access a variety of resources and tools, including time-out and deposit limits, on each of the sportsbook’s digital platforms.

