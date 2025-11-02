What is an Accumulator Bet? - Betting Types Explained

What is Accumulator Betting?

Accumulators are bets that combine multiple selections into the same bet. These multi-leg wagers only payout when all selections are successful.

Returns are substantial when several high-odds selections are added to a combo bet. Accumulators that include more probable outcomes can also be lucrative; the odds of each leg are multiplied to create a large overall payout value.

The betting type is popular among football fans, who may add several outcomes across the Premier League and EFL to their multi-bet on matchdays, offering a balance of entertainment and profitability.

Bettors can also make accumulator selections from several other sports, including horse racing, tennis, and cricket.

Understand Accumulator Betting with Real Examples

Understanding accumulator betting, where bettors must back every selection correctly to receive a payout, is straightforward.

Most major bookmakers enable cross-sport accumulators, though it’s advisable for bettors to make all selections from a sport or league that they’re familiar with.

Since one unsuccessful leg kills the entire bet, savvy bettors research and carefully consider each selection.

A six-leg football accumulator might include the following selections:

Liverpool to beat Manchester United (1.95)

Tottenham to beat Arsenal (2.10)

Everton to beat Sunderland (1.80)

QPR to beat Oxford United (1.70)

Leyton Orient to beat Stockport County (2.20)

Swindon Town to beat Bristol Rovers (1.85)

The accumulator’s total value is 51.00. A £1 stake would return £51 in total, including the original £1 stake, if every leg wins.

Bettors who make one unsuccessful selection will not receive a payout. However, several major bookmakers offer promotions that return the bettor’s stake or gift a free bet if one leg fails.

Other sportsbooks offer 2Up – a feature that pays out bets once a team goes two goals up – on accumulator wagers.

Different Types of Accumulators Explained

Making several correct selections in an accumulator is challenging. Many bettors opt for alternative multi-leg wagers that pay out a portion of their bet, even if one or two picks are unsuccessful.

Alternative options are plentiful and generally consist of placing multiple singles, doubles, trebles, and four-way accumulators in the same bet.

Lucky 31: 5 selections combined into 31 bets: 10 doubles, 10 trebles, 5 four-folds, and 1 five-fold. Bettors receive payouts on any winning combinations; at least 2 correct selections are needed for a return.

Trixie: Consists of 3 selections combined into 4 bets: 3 doubles and 1 treble. A minimum of 2 correct selections generates a payout.

Yankee: Includes 11 bets on 4 selections: 6 doubles, 4 trebles, and 1 four-fold. Payouts occur on all winning doubles, trebles, or four-fold bets.

Heinz: 6 selections on 57 bets: 15 doubles, 20 trebles, 15 four-folds, 6 five-folds, and 1 six-fold. Returns are possible if 2 or more selections win.

Patent: 3 selections combined into 7 bets: 3 singles, 3 doubles, and 1 treble. A single correct selection guarantees a payout on that single.

Accumulator Betting Strategies

While accumulators are undoubtedly entertaining and habitual for many football bettors, one of the primary motivations for placing a large multi-leg wager is the high returns they offer.

However, a bet with high returns is financially useless unless it can feasibly be won, and many bettors underestimate the difficulty of backing at least four results correctly.

Experienced accumulator bettors utilise several well-tested strategies to maximise their potential winnings and increase their chances of securing them.

Look out for promotions: Major bookmakers, including bet365, Sky Bet, and Betfred, regularly offer Accumulator-based promotions, ranging from Acca Boosts to Acca Insurance.

Such offers either boost an accumulator's odds as more legs are selected or provide security with free bets and returned stakes when one leg loses.

Research selections: Even when Acca Boosts or Acca Insurance are applied, bettors will still need to win all of their selections to earn a meaningful payout. Backing numerous outsiders is unlikely to yield a return without prior research or unique insight.

When adding a lesser-fancied team to an Accumulator, bettors should understand why they think the selection could upset their bookies.

For example, do they have a particularly good head-to-head record against their opponent, or does their underlying data (xG, shots per 90, etc) indicate their recent results haven’t reflected their performances, meaning they’re underestimated by bookmakers?

Pick a combination of favourites and outsiders: It’s self-explanatory that Accumulators that are filled with favourites are more likely to win than those that contain multiple outsiders.

Yet, many bettors might be disappointed by the available returns when only backing favourites.

In a six-leg Accumulator, it might be beneficial to select four or five favourites and add a couple of well-researched, value-pick outsiders. By utilising a mixed-odds strategy, bettors balance risk and reward.

What is an accumulator FAQs

How many selections can I add to an accumulator?

Most major bookmakers allow users to add multiple legs to accumulators, sometimes as many as 20 or more.

What is the best betting app for accumulator betting?

Many bookmakers have impressive mobile-optimised platforms designed to elevate the accumulator experience.

bet365, Sky Bet, and BetMGM are among the most well-regarded platforms for accumulator betting due to their intuitive interfaces, efficiency, and variety of markets.

How much should I wager on an accumulator bet?

Given the relative difficulty of winning an accumulator – research suggests fewer than 8% of five-fold accas succeed – it’s sensible to wager less than £5 on combo bets.

