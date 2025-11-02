What are Heinz and Super Heinz Bets? - Betting Types Explained

What are Heinz and Super Heinz Bets?

Heinz wagers involve placing 57 wagers on six events, with the bet including 15 doubles, 20 trebles, 15 four-folds, 6 five-folds, and 1 six-fold accumulator.

Heinz betting is a high-cost, high-reward market. Punters place 57 equal stakes across their Heinz bet, meaning each selection does not have to be successful for the multi-bet to, at least partially, win.

Unlike accumulators and several other combo markets, Heinz bets are not sport-specific.

Users can combine up to six sports, including football, horse racing, rugby, cricket, and tennis, within the same Heinz bet.

Super Heinz bets involve bettors placing 120 bets across seven events, with these being split into 21 doubles, 35 trebles, 35 four-folds, 21 five-folds, 7 six-folds, and 1 seven-fold accumulator.

Understand Heinz Betting with Real Examples

Newcomer bettors who typically bet on traditional markets, such as singles and accumulators, might find the concept of Heinz and Super Heinz betting slightly abstract and difficult to understand in actuality.

Yet, the high-reward multi-market is easier to understand than it may initially appear. While Heinz and Super Heinz bets are most commonly used in horse racing, they can also be applied in football.

On a Saturday filled with Premier League action, bettors can place Heinz wagers entirely made up of English top-flight selections.

A Premier League-focused Heinz bet might include Manchester City to beat Arsenal, Liverpool to beat Newcastle, Chelsea to draw with Tottenham, Manchester United to beat West Ham, Brighton to beat Aston Villa, and Everton to beat Bournemouth.

Heinz bettors can still secure a return on double markets, even if they predict four incorrect results. This contrasts with accumulators, where users must win each of the six legs to secure a payout.

Meanwhile, three correct scorelines secure three payouts (3 doubles and 1 treble), four earn 11 (6 doubles, 4 trebles, and 1 four-fold), and five unlock 26 (10 doubles, 10 trebles, 5 four-folds, and 1 five-fold).

If a bettor correctly backed the victor in all six Premier League matches, they’d secure winnings on all 57 selections.

However, as anybody who places multi-leg wagers will know, correctly backing six results is challenging.

In our example, the bettor checks their phone at 5 PM and learns that Manchester City beat Arsenal, Liverpool beat Newcastle, Chelsea drew with Tottenham, Manchester United lost to West Ham, Brighton beat Aston Villa, and Everton drew with Bournemouth.

With two incorrect selections, the bettor automatically loses their five and six-fold selections.

Yet, 11 of their doubles, trebles, and a single four-fold selection still pay out. The following selections would be successful:

6 doubles: Brighton with Manchester City, Brighton with Liverpool, Brighton with Chelsea, Manchester City with Liverpool, Manchester City with Chelsea, and Liverpool with Chelsea.

4 trebles: Brighton, Manchester City, and Liverpool; Brighton, Manchester City, and Chelsea; Brighton, Liverpool, and Chelsea; and finally Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

1 four-fold: Brighton, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

Despite correctly guessing an impressive four out of six results, only 11 of the 57 wagers would pay out. Still, it’s likely enough to recoup their initial stake and win a tidy profit.

Different Types of Heinz Bet Explained

Super Heinz bets are 120-part wagers spread across seven selections. The wager covers 21 doubles, 35 trebles, 35 four-folds, 21 five-folds, 7 six-folds, and 1 seven-fold accumulator, and follows a similar structure.

Bettors must predict a minimum of two outcomes correctly to earn a payout (1 double). Three correct selections wins four bets (3 doubles and 1 treble), four wins 11 (6 doubles, 4 trebles, and 1 four-fold), five wins 26 (10 doubles, 10 trebles, 5 four-folds, and 1 five-fold), and six wins 57 (15 doubles, 20 trebles, 15 four-folds, 6 five-folds, and 1 six-fold accumulator.

Correctly backing all seven outcomes wins all 120 selections. Super Heinz requires twice the stake of regular Heinz bets, but is lucrative for those who win all seven selections.

Other similar market selections include Canadian & Yankee bets; the multi-leg wager covers 11 bets over 4 market selections, Lucky 15; 15 bets over 4 selections, Lucky 31; 31 wagers across 5 selections, and Goliath; a huge 247 place bet on 8 selections.

Heinz and Super Heinz Betting Strategies

Bet Conservatively

Heinz bets cover 57 equal stakes, Super Heinz punts include 120. If bettors place £1 on each selection, their total stake would rise to £57 on Heinz and £120 on Super Heinz – an amount many users would be reluctant to wager in one sitting.

Bettors should consider placing lower stakes per selection on Heinz bets; major bookmakers such as bet365, Betfred, and Paddy Power enable bettors to wager as little as £0.10 per selection.

A £0.10 per selection wager brings a Heinz bet’s total stake to £5.70, or £12.00 on Super Heinz.

Given users can earn returns on up to 57 or 120 selections — depending on the bet type — the market remains lucrative when each stake has a lower value.

Bet on What You Know

Unlike many Accumulator bets, Heinz bets aren’t limited to selections from one sport. Theoretically, a user could place a Heinz bet consisting of one selection from each of football, tennis, cricket, basketball, rugby, and horse racing.

While a bet that covers a range of sports might be entertaining, it’s rarely logical or strategic. Most bettors have specific sports and events where they have insight that helps them win bets.

If a bettor understands the Premier League, knows how to find value, and what circumstances might impact results, it would be counter-productive to combine a Heinz bet with something they might only casually engage with, such as cricket or rugby.

Heinz and Super Heinz Betting FAQs

How much is a 20p Heinz bet?

A 20p per selection costs £11.40 on Heinz bets and £24 on Super Heinz.

What are the advantages of Heinz betting?

When Heinz and Super Heinz bets are successful, they’re among the most lucrative sports markets. However, given the difficulty of predicting six outcomes, bettors should be prepared to lose at least a portion of their bet.

Which bookmakers offer Heinz markets?

Several bookmakers allow players to place Heinz and Super Heinz bets, including Betfred, William Hill, bet365, and 10bet.

