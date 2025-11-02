What is a Lucky 31 and how does it work?

What is a Lucky 31?

Lucky 31 wagers consist of 31 bets spread over five market selections: five singles, ten doubles, ten trebles, five four-fold accumulators, and one five-fold accumulator.

Bettors place 31 equal stakes, covering various outcomes. As a result, users can partially win Lucky 31 bets when they predict four outcomes incorrectly.

The 31 equal stakes of Lucky 31 bets can incur considerable costs – a £1 per selection stake takes the punt’s overall value to £31.

Nonetheless, correctly predicting one or two outcomes – depending on the odds – can return the bettor’s initial stake, while several correct selections can yield significant returns.

Understand Lucky 31 Betting with Real Examples

Winning at least four legs of Lucky 31 bets is the best way to guarantee profit, so it makes sense for bettors to punt on events and markets they’re already familiar with.

That said, Lucky 31s are flexible – bettors can mix selections from football, tennis, and horse racing, among dozens of other sports.

But sometimes it’s easier and more strategic to make all Lucky 31 selections from the same event or competition.

A Premier League-focused Lucky 31 bet could include:

Liverpool to beat Everton

Manchester United to beat Manchester City

Tottenham to beat Arsenal

Chelsea to beat Fulham

Newcastle to beat Sunderland.

If the day’s action concludes with wins for Liverpool, United, Tottenham, and Newcastle – and a surprise loss for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge – four of the bettors’ five selections would be correct.

This means that the bettors would have won 15 of 31 Lucky 31 selections. The winning selections are listed below:

Four singles: Liverpool; United; Tottenham; Newcastle

Six doubles: Liverpool and Manchester United; Liverpool and Tottenham; Liverpool and Newcastle; Manchester United and Tottenham; Manchester United and Newcastle; Tottenham and Newcastle

Four trebles: Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham; Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle; Liverpool, Tottenham, and Newcastle; Manchester United, Tottenham, and Newcastle

One four-fold accumulator: Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Newcastle

Different Types of Lucky 31 Bets Explained

Classic Lucky 31 bets include 31 bets over five market selections. Several alternative options with varying bets, selections, and associated risks are available with many major bookmakers.

Lucky 15

The multi-bet wager follows a similar structure to Lucky 31, with 15 bets (4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold accumulator) spread over four selections.

Lucky 15 has fewer market selections than Lucky 31 and is easier to win. Bettors can secure a return on a singles market from one correct selection.

Lucky 63

Lucky 63, a high-cost market that users are advised to place smaller stakes per selection on, includes placing 63 bets (6 singles, 15 doubles, 20 trebles, 15 four-fold accumulators, 6 five-fold accumulators, 1 six-fold accumulator) over six selections.

The wager can be costly if only one or two legs win, but bettors who predict three correct outcomes and beyond can enjoy healthy profits.

Bet Type Selections Total Bets Stake (£1 per bet) Lucky 15 4 15 £15 Lucky 31 5 31 £31 Lucky 63 6 63 £63

Lucky 31 Betting Strategies

Lucky 31s, particularly when £1 is wagered per selection, can incur significant costs.

Experienced bettors deploy numerous Lucky 31 betting strategies to maximise their chances of winning at least four selections.

Four-Win Safety Net

Lucky 31 offers favourable returns on punts that back four out of five legs correctly, so betting on four outcomes that have a high chance of winning, combined with a more speculative fifth choice, can be lucrative.

If Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal are all playing home games against relegation-threatened or lower mid-table opposition including the title-chasing quartet in a Lucky 31 bet offers a solid chance of securing four low-value wins.

Bettors might choose to add a more unpredictable fixture, such as Aston Villa to beat Newcastle, as their fifth selection

An Aston Villa victory will have greater odds and increase the Lucky 31’s overall value.

There’s a reasonable chance City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal will all win. But, if one team slips up, Villa remain slight favourites in a home fixture against Newcastle, and might secure the elusive fourth correct selection.

Or, on a good day, all six selections might pay dividends.

Mixed-Risk Approach

Those seeking greater returns from their initial stake might adopt a mixed-risk approach to Lucky 31 betting.

Picking two safe selections – such as Liverpool and Manchester City – and choosing three that are riskier will secure a greater payout if it’s successful.

With Liverpool and Manchester City likely to win against weaker opposition, bettors must hope that at least one or two of their riskier selections win to secure a profitable payout.

What is a Lucky 31 FAQs

How Much Does a £0.10 Lucky 31 Bet Cost?

A £0.10 per selection Lucky 31 bet costs £3.10.

Which Bookmakers Offer Lucky 31?

Lucky 31 is offered by several major bookmakers, including Paddy Power, Sky Bet, and Betfred.

What Happens if I Only Win Selection?

Lucky 31 bets that have one successful selection – and four that are unsuccessful – win a solitary single market. Despite the win, bettors lose 30/31 markets and are unlikely to recoup their initial stake.

