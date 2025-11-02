What is a Lucky 63? - Betting Types Explained

What is Lucky 63 Betting?

Lucky 63 wagers see bettors place 63 bets – 6 singles, 15 doubles, 20 trebles, 15 four-folds, 6 five-folds, and 1 Six-fold accumulator – on six selections.

The multi-leg market selection covers every possible winning combination across the six picks, ensuring a return is possible even if only one selection wins.

Nonetheless, Lucky 63 bets become more profitable when bettors win several selections.

Our guide explains when Lucky 63 bets become lucrative and the strategies experienced bettors use to maximise returns.

Understand Lucky 63 with Real Examples

While one correct selection unlocks a payout on a solitary singles market, bettors must aim to win at least three or four legs to recoup their initial stake.

Winning two of six selections returns 3 bets, three winners return 7, four return 15, five return 31, and six selections land all 63 bets.

The six Lucky 63 selections can be placed on the same sport or event, or combine multiple ones.

Theoretically, football, cricket, tennis, horse racing, basketball, and rugby selections could be combined into the same Lucky 63 bet.

With high returns available on six correct selections, a football bettor might be tempted to place a Lucky 63 wager on Europe’s most prolific teams to beat same-league opposition.

The bet might include:

Liverpool to beat Sunderland

PSG to beat Lorient

Barcelona to beat Rayo Vallecano

Bayern Munich to beat Augsburg

Napoli to beat Lecce

Celtic to beat Aberdeen

If all teams win, the bettor succeeds in 63 of 63 markets. If there’s an unexpected slip-up, for example, Liverpool are beaten by the recently-promoted Sunderland, 31 of the Lucky 63 bets payout.

In this example, the following 31 bets would be successful:

5 Singles

10 Doubles

10 Trebles

5 Four-Way Accumulators

1 5-Way Accumulator

Different Types of Lucky 63 Bets Explained

While Lucky 63 bets are lucrative when at least four selections win, the multi-leg market undoubtedly carries risk.

Bettors must place an equal stake on all 63 bets, meaning a £1 per selection bet has a total value of £63.

Fortunately, there are several alternative styles of Lucky 63 bets that help bettors manage risk and minimise cost.

Lucky 31

Lucky 31 is the 31-bet equivalent of Lucky 63. Bettors place 31 bets (5 singles, 10 doubles, 10 trebles, 5 four-folds, 1 five-fold accumulator) over five market selections.

The option is more risk-averse than Lucky 63, since 50.79% fewer bets are placed. Despite Lucky 31’s lower risks, it remains a lucrative option, especially when bettors back at least three winners.

Lucky 15

There are further opportunities to replace the number of bets in Lucky bets.

A Lucky 15 wager covers 15 bets (4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold accumulator) spread across four market selections.

The four-selection wager features fewer market selections and total bets than Lucky 31 and Lucky 63, but secures comparatively smaller returns.

The market is perfect for those who want to cover every outcome on a multi-leg bet without placing a considerable stake.

Lucky 63 Betting Strategies

While Lucky 63 carries a greater risk than Lucky 31 and Lucky 15 due to its higher probability of losing at least 30 bets, bettors can customise their bets’ total value.

On Lucky 63 wagers, staking £1 per selection is risky and takes the bet’s value to £63, a figure that exceeds the amount bettors typically place on multi-leg bets.

A more cost-effective option is placing £0.05 – £0.10 per selection, giving the Lucky 63 bet a total value of £3.15 – £6.30.

There are several other strategies savvy bettors use to minimise losses and maximise returns on Lucky 63 bets.

Mixed-odds selections

Some strategic bettors believe balancing favourites and value picks is the best method of securing returns and minimising risk. With one or two selections almost certain to win, real success can be experienced if value picks also secure a payout.

Low-odds selections

Nonetheless, even with multiple value selections included, Lucky 63 bets usually require at least three or four winners to guarantee a healthy return. Selecting five – or even six – low-odds markets is the most reliable method of securing a return.

What is a Lucky 63 Bet FAQs

What is a Lucky 63 bet?

A Lucky 63 is a wager made up of 63 bets across six selections, covering every possible combination of singles to a six-fold accumulator.

How many winners do you need in a Lucky 63 to make a profit?

While a single winner guarantees a return, you typically need three or more winners to cover your initial stake.

What’s the difference between Lucky 15, Lucky 31, and Lucky 63 bets?

The difference lies in the number of selections and total bets, with Lucky 15 covering 4 picks, Lucky 31 covering 5, and Lucky 63 covering 6.

