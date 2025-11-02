What is a Lucky 15 and how does it work?

What is a Lucky 15: Bet Type Explained

Lucky 15 bets are wagers that cover 15 bets over 4 market selections, with the intention of maximising returns.

Bettors combine four singles, six doubles, four trebles, and one four-fold accumulator to build a Lucky 15 bet.

The multi-leg wager partially pays out when bettors correctly back one of their six selections, but the Lucky 15’s real value is found when bettors win three or four legs.

When three selections win, bettors receive returns on seven bets – including a lucrative treble. Meanwhile, four correct legs pay out all 15 markets and typically secure substantial winnings.

It’s undeniably a combo bet with high monetary potential, but how does it work in practice, and how do experienced bettors apply strategy to secure returns in the market?

Understand Lucky 15 Betting with Real Examples

Lucky 15 bets can consist of selections from different sports or be specific to a sport, competition, or league.

The Premier League, a market most UK-based football fans have a relative understanding of, can be a lucrative competition to explore when placing a Lucky 15 bet.

After researching the weekend’s fixtures, bettors could make four insightful selections from England’s top-flight, such as:

Tottenham Hotspur to beat Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Sunderland

West Ham United to beat Burnley

Brentford to beat Crystal Palace

However, given the Premier League’s competitive and unpredictable nature, the only correct outcome might be that Tottenham sees off Leeds at Elland Road.

In such cases, the bettor loses 14 of their 15 Lucky 15 bets, but wins the singles market on Spurs to beat Leeds.

Lucky 15 wagers with only one correct outcome are unlikely to return the bettor’s initial stake, but do help minimise losses on multi-leg bets.

Different Types of Lucky 15 Bets Explained

There are several alternative ways bettors can enjoy Lucky 15 markets with major bookmakers, such as bet365, Betfred, and Sky Bet.

Each-Way Lucky 15

Each-way Lucky 15 bets are unavailable for football fixtures – although users might find options on Outright markets, such as Premier League winners – but the market can be selected in horse racing, greyhounds, and F1.

As with standard Lucky 15 bets, bettors place 15 bets on four win selections. On an each-way Lucky 15 wager, an additional 15 bets are placed on the same selection to finish within the defined place terms.

Defined place terms might be a podium finish in F1 or a top-three in horse racing.

If the selection finishes within the top three but does not win the race, bettors collect the each-way leg of their Lucky 15 bet, but not its outright equivalent.

If the backed horse, greyhound, or driver wins the race, the bettor wins the outright and each-way part of their bet.

Lucky 31

Lucky 31 wagers are broader, riskier, and more lucrative than its 15-bet counterpart. The multi-leg bet features 31 bets spread over six market selections: ten doubles, ten trebles, five four-fold accumulators, and one five-fold accumulator.

The six selections can be from numerous sports, but, as with Lucky 15, it’s more logical for bettors to stick to markets they’re already familiar with, given the risks associated with high-cost combo bets.

Bettors who back five incorrect outcomes will still receive a payout, but winning at least four legs is pivotal for securing substantial returns.

Lucky 15 Betting Strategies

Winning all four selections on Lucky 15 markets can be challenging. In fact, even bettors with in-depth knowledge of a specific event might struggle to secure two or three winners without applying a strategy.

Fortunately, there are several Lucky 15 betting strategies that help experienced bettors win payouts in the profitable market on a consistent basis.

Bet on Events with Value

Completing research, comparing odds across bookmakers, and calculating implied probability are effective methods of determining whether a particular outcome has value.

Sometimes, due to vast demand from bettors and accessibility of intricate data, finding value in popular events, such as the Premier League, can be challenging.

On most occasions, the bookmaker out-predicts even the seasoned bettors on popular markets.

However, on less popular markets where access to underlying data is less abundant, such as League 2 or the Finnish Veikkausliiga, bettors who understand the landscape can beat the bookmakers.

Since Lucky 15 bets secure payouts when users back up to three incorrect outcomes, adding an outside bet with great value can be a great way of making the multi-leg wager rewarding

If a bettor knows that a certain team’s numerical trends indicate they might secure a result that shocks the bookmakers, adding the outsider alongside two or three safer selections has high-earning potential.

What is a Lucky 15 FAQs

How much does a £1 per selection Lucky 15 bet cost?

A £1 per selection Lucky 15 bet sets punters back £15. However, most bookmakers allow bettors to wager as little as £0.05 per selection, meaning bettors could place a Lucky 15 bet for as little as £0.75 with bookmakers such as Betfred, BetVictor, and Parimatch.

What sports can I place a Lucky 15 bet on?

Bettors can place Lucky 15 bets on several sports, including football, tennis, cricket, and horse racing. Unlike many traditional accumulators, bettors have the option to choose selections from up to four different sports and combine them into the same bet.

Is Lucky 15 luck-based?

Contrary to Lucky 15’s name, the market is entirely driven by luck. Bettors can make strategic betting decisions by wagering on sports they’re already familiar with, and balancing value, probability, and luck.

