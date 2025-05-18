We’ve gone with a 13/2 builder for our West Ham vs Forest Bet Builder as the visitors chase a top six spot. The Reds have the advantage.

West Ham vs Forest Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for West Ham vs Forest

Forest to win @ 6/4 with Sky Bet

Chris Wood 2+ total shots @ 4/11 with Sky Bet

Forest to score 1+ goals @ 1/4 with Sky Bet

Under 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with Sky Bet

West Ham vs Forest Bet Builder Odds: 13/2 with Sky Bet

The Tricky Trees are Clear Favourites

Nottingham Forest’s form has dipped since their victory against Manchester United in April, and they’ve won just once since then. They have dropped down the table into seventh place, but they have European football guaranteed next season. Meanwhile, West Ham United should be easy to beat as they have nothing to play for.

For the Hammers, home advantage doesn’t count for much. Only the three relegated clubs have picked up fewer points on home soil than they have this season, and Forest are good away. Liverpool are the only side with more wins on the road, and just four clubs have scored more.

An away win seems the most likely outcome, and a spot in the Champions League for the visitors is still very much up for grabs.

West Ham vs Forest Bet Builder 1: Forest to win @ 6/4 with Sky Bet

Chris Wood Targets Forest Record

Chris Wood has had an exceptional 2024/25 season. Although he is about to turn 34, the New Zealander has scored his 20th goal of the season in the 2-2 draw with Leicester City. Three more and he’ll become their highest-scorer in a single Premier League campaign.

Wood has been a focal point for so much of Forest’s excellent work this season, and is always a threat when leading the line. He’s averaged 1.9 shots per game over 34 matches, and with almost quadruple the goals of his nearest teammate - he’s their biggest outlet. He’ll hope to beat Stan Collymore’s tally of 22 from 1994/95.

West Ham vs Forest Bet Builder 2: Chris Wood 2+ total shots @ 4/11 with Sky Bet

Espirito Santo’s Side Score Goals

Although Forest have been in poor form recently, they still managed to find the net. They’ve failed to score four times across their 17 top-flight games this season, and only one of them was away. They’ll certainly back themselves at London Stadium this weekend.

Just four Premier League teams average more away goals per game (1.67), while West Ham concede 1.64 at home. Therefore, the stage is set for the Garibaldis to claim all three points. Also, as Taiwo Awoniyi has just woken from an induced coma, the team will be desperate to win and earn three points for him.

West Ham vs Forest Bet Builder 3: Forest to score 1+ goals @ 1/4 with Sky Bet

Don’t Expect a Goalfest

West Ham and Forest are fourth and fifth, respectively, in terms of under 2.5-goal games in the Premier League this season. Only Everton have been involved in more matches with under 1.5 goals (10) than the Reds, while 19 Hammers ties finished with two or fewer. Therefore, this match is unlikely to see many goals.

The Irons were thumped 3-0 at the City Ground in their previous meeting back in November, but those were different times. Forest were flying then, and Callum Hudson-Odoi was available. Moreover, since 11 of West Ham’s 15 past league games have ended with under 2.5 goals, a low-scoring tie would not surprise.

West Ham vs Forest Bet Builder 4: Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/5 with Sky Bet