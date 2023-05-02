Virgin Bet Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide 2023

Goal brings you our Virgin Bet review as we cover all that their sportsbook has to offer in 2023.

Virgin Bet Review 2023

Our betting expert brings you his complete Virgin Bet review, as we analyse all that their sportsbook has to offer.

Virgin Bet have slowly but surely been making a name for themselves as one of the UK’s best betting sites over the past few years.

Their sportsbook site and app has loads to offer users and stands out amongst many strong opponents in the sports betting market like bet365 and William Hill.

They’ve loads to offer, including a great sign up bonus and a wide range of sports and football markets, all of which we’ll analyse further with this review.

Virgin Bet Sign Up Offer

Get your Virgin Bet bonus code

The Virgin Bet welcome bonus allows you to claim £20 in free bets from just a £10 stake without needing a promo code.

All you need to do is register for an account on the Virgin Bet app or site, deposit £10 and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or above.

Immediately after this has been placed, your account will be credited with £20 in free bet credits. These will come in the form of 2 x £10 free bet tokens, to be used in their entirety on any sports markets you want.

All of this can be done without the need of a promo code, meaning users cannot accidentally miss out on this great welcome bonus when signing up.

Virgin Bet Sports Markets

Virgin Bet provides users with a great selection of sports betting markets, especially for football, offering markets on matches and games from all across the globe.

From major tournaments such as the Champions League and European top flights to national and regional matches from England, Germany, South America and Asia, Virgin Bet offers markets for all.

They offer a wide range of selections, from the usual markets such as goals, over/under and results to the likes of corners and cards to name a few.

They also provide ‘Price Boosts’, giving users enhanced odds on certain selections for the biggest games of the weekend, providing great value for players.

Unfortunately, Virgin Bet lacks some of the newer core markets that have arisen recently, from player shots on target, to player 90 minute markets such as passes, tackles and fouls.

Beyond this they provide incredible markets for loads of different sports, with a handy A-Z menu that allows players to find exactly what they are looking for with ease.

Markets for major US sports are offered, including American football, basketball and baseball, with some more niche markets offered such as cycling and skateboarding, which very few other sportsbooks offer.

Their horse racing markets are also excellent in terms of odds, whilst they also offer ‘Extra Places’ on some of their races, with users sometimes finding that Virgin Bet offers more places on a race than other sportsbooks.

They also provide a dedicated ‘Price Boosts’ menu that players can see exactly what sports markets Virgin Bet are offering their enhanced odds on, allowing users to find their best value on all events that are on offer.

Virgin Bet Existing Customer Offers

Virgin Bet offers their new and existing customers with a couple of bonuses and promotions, with some giving free bets and free-to-play games that reward you with cash.

£10 Free Accumulator Bet

Virgin Bet gives players the opportunity to claim a £10 free bet to be used on a football accumulator each week.

To be able to claim this, you have to opt in on their promotions page. From here, you have to then place two £10 4+ leg football accumulator bets with odds of 5/1 (6.0) or higher.

Once you have done this you will be able to claim your £10 free bet and then use this on any football acca you want to, with this free bet expiring after 48 hours.

Virgin Bet ‘Fives’

Players have the opportunity to win cash from Virgin Bet with their great free to play game called ‘Fives’.

You simply need to log in Monday to Friday and open your Fives selections, whereby you will then be assigned a different player each day. Once you have five players in your team, you will then win cash when they score in real life.

On Friday, you get the chance to spin their ‘Fives’ wheel, which will determine how much you win for each goal scored as well as being able to get multipliers.

When all your players have played their matches, their goals will be added up and you will be given cash based on the amount of goals scored.

Virgin Bet Free Bet Promotions

Users will get the chance to claim free bets off of Virgin Bet, centred around the biggest sporting events, from football matches to horse racing.

This will often come in the form of free to claim bonuses or offers which you need to qualify for, where you will be required to place a £5 or £10 bet and then will receive a free £5 bet to use on a similar event.

These will, more often than not, be available around the same time as big sporting events, such as Champions League games or big European top flight matchups.

Bearing this in mind, it's always worth checking with Virgin Bet to see if they're offering players any timely free bets.

Virgin Bet In Play Betting and Live Streaming

Virgin Bet has a great selection of in-play betting options, alongside one of the best live streaming services amongst online bookmakers.

Virgin Bet customers are allowed to bet in-play on nearly every sport they have to offer, from football and tennis to more niche markets like cricket and US sports.

They’ve centralised in-play betting menus that show users exactly what games are on, and with up to date information and updated odds also offered, customers are never left without the ability to bet on whatever live sport they want.

Their live streaming options set themselves apart from many other bookmakers, with Virgin Bet allowing you to watch a wide range of football matches from across Europe as well as many other sports, as well as the likes of horse racing.

A small qualifying stake of just £1 is required to be able to watch these, but considering you can watch some of the best sporting events as your bet unfolds, it's a minimal cost.

Their dedicated streaming menu also shows users exactly what they are able to watch, with the small TV symbol also dictating this, letting players know exactly what they are able to watch.

Virgin Bet provides one of the best live streaming options out there and certainly sets themselves apart from all other bookmakers with this.

Virgin Bet Desktop and App Interface

The Virgin Bet app and desktop site provides all players with a great option for their online betting, boasting a clear navigation that makes it quick and easy for users to find the markets they’re looking for with ease.

Their A-Z section shows all the sports betting markets they have to offer, whilst their ‘Price Boosts’ tab lets players find the enhanced odds they have to offer.

Their homepage provides a great overview of all the major sporting matches upcoming as well as any in-play markets that users may want quick access to and any promotions or bonuses.

Virgin Bet’s website struggles slightly with cramped menus, as the betslip is ever prominent and takes over a large portion of the screen. In addition, it’s a touch difficult to read at times with a white on white colour scheme.

This however does not detract from the overall excellence of the website and betting app. Both are incredibly easy to use and provide players with all the access and information they require to bet on their markets.

Virgin Bet Security

Virgin Bet are regulated by both the Gibraltar and UK Gambling Commissions, and therefore have to operate fairly and openly in all their operations, especially when it comes to user data.

All this means is that they legally have to protect your personal data and sensitive information under threat of UK law and losing their licence.

They are also protected by a SSL software that ensures the protection of your information and data by encrypting it. This means it cannot be accessed by any outside persons.

Virgin Bet are extremely safe and secure bookmakers and have a commitment to protecting their user information and data, so users can rest assured that they are protected.

Virgin Bet Payment Methods

Virgin Bet makes it incredibly easy to manage your funds with them, offering a dedicated banking menu located under your profile tab where you can see everything about your deposits and withdrawals.

Virgin Bet does not offer the widest range of payment methods out there, and is missing the crucial option of using Apple Pay on your phone.

While many other betting sites offer a wider selection, Virgin Bet are hoping to offer more in the future, with all of their available payment methods listed below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £5 Immediate £10 1-3 Working Days Credit Card None £5 Immediate £10 1-3 Working Days PayPal None £10 Immediate £10 Immediate

Virgin Bet Customer Service

Operator Virgin Bet Phone Number N/A Email support@virginbet.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Virgin Bet are committed to customer support and both their betting app and website have dedicated help sections, locatable under the profile section of the menus.

These contain a variety of tabs, each dedicated to helping users with specific questions or queries, whilst their FAQs section allows you to find most of the answers to your questions here.

If you still are in need of help, you can access their 24/7 live chat options and talk to one of their customer support team, or email them and receive a reply usually within 24 working hours.

Unfortunately Virgin Bet do not currently have a phone number via their customer support helpline for UK customers, however one should be available in the future.

Virgin Bet Review

Virgin Bet offers users a fresh change to many of the other major bookmakers in the UK, boasting an impressive sign up offer to start players off, they’re an all-round great option to use.

They offer handy and valuable existing customer promotions, and with their free-to-play games and timely free bet offers, players can always find something to take their fancy.

Alongside this, they’ve a great selection of sports betting markets, with their football markets proving to be particularly strong.

Their in-play betting section is also very varied, giving players the opportunity to place bets on loads of live sports, as well as one of the best ranges of live streaming around, allowing users to watch anything from football to horse racing.

Their online site can struggle in some cases, including them missing some of the newer football markets that players like to play on, whilst their customer support is also sadly lacking a phone helpline at current.

However, this is overshadowed by their excellent performance in other areas, with Virgin Bet proving to be an impressive bookmaker across the board.