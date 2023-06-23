Our betting expert brings you the latest Ballon d’Or winner odds, Lionel Messi leading the way as we look back at the best player of last season.

The Ballon d’Or is widely considered as the most prestigious award any single player can receive, as they are anointed as the best footballer in the world by a panel of experts and international coaches and captains.

The rules of the award changed recently in 2022, so that the award covers a football season's achievement instead of the calendar year.

Ballon d’Or Winner Odds

Player Odds Lionel Messi 3/10 Erling Haaland 9/4

This is one of the shortest markets in recent history and potentially marks the end of an era. With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and now Messi from top flight football, the icons of the game are leaving us, begging the question, who will step up and claim the mantle.

Before this happens however it would appear one last hurrah for the greats is in order.

Lionel Messi @3/10

The Argentinian from Rosario, who followed in the footsteps of another, Maradonna, has far surpassed anything that any footballer on the planet has ever seen or done.

He holds the record for the most Ballon d’Ors ever currently having won seven, and looks set to win his eight this year, before his departure to Inter Miami in the MLS.

His league record this year however cannot be understated, winning the Ligue 1 title and French Super Cup, netting 21 goals and 20 assists, averaging a goal contribution a game.

But most importantly and what is likely the crowning achievement of a lifetime of incredible football, is his captain of the Argentina side to their first World Cup victory, since Maradonna in 1986.

This was what he had been waiting for, especially since their disappointment in 2014.

It was almost poetic the final, as Messi faced up to the new generation, beating the french side with Kylian Mbappe, widely considered one of the future faces of football.

He also scored in every single stage of the tournament a feat that has never before been achieved, placing the responsibility of this win squarely on his shoulders.

Messi’s lifetime of achievement aside, his accolades and record of this past season places him squarely in the limelight to claim football's most prestigious individual award.

Erling Haaland @9/4

The Norwegian goal scoring machine Erling Haaland would have perhaps, almost any other year, earned the right to claim the Ballon d’Or, if it weren’t for Messi winning the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Winning the treble with Manchester City, the first in their history and the first by an English side since 1998/99.

Scoring 52 goals on his way to this, the most in Europe and breaking the Premier League goalscoring record, netting 36 in what is considered the worlds hardest league.

Amid rumours that he couldn’t cut it in England, something that circulates almost all incoming transfers, he smashed these doubts apart, and is comfortably one of the world's best strikers.

His achievements this year cannot be understated, and he is possibly the best footballer in Europe at present, and would be a worthy recipient of the Ballon d’Or.