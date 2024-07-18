Cole Palmer's 2023/24 campaign saw him come second in the Premier League last Golden Boot race, with our expert backing him to win it this time.

The former Man City man came second in the golden boot race last year after bagging 22 goals in just 2600 minutes, with the forward being lauded one of the best players in the league following this.

He’s 20/1 to go one better this year and claim his first PL golden boot, a price that simply looks too good to turn down in the eyes of our expert.

Premier League Golden Boot Odds 2024/25

Player Premier League Golden Boot Odds Erling Haaland 4/6 Mohamed Salah 10/1 Ollie Watkins 16/1 Darwin Nunez 16/1 Cole Palmer 20/1

Close But No Cigar for Cole

Palmer surprised everyone last year during his first campaign for Chelsea, as he bagged 22 goals and 11 assists for a Blues side that struggled dearly throughout the campaign.

This lead to him finishing just five goals behind Erling Haaland in the 2024/25 Golden Boot race, with the winger showing he’s got what it takes to be a serious candidate for the award going forward.

He ended up overperforming his xG by four over the course of the 2023/24 season, with Palmer showing he’s capable of scoring all types of goals for the Blues throughout the campaign.

Following his performance last season, Palmer looks a great bet for this season, especially given how Chelsea performed during the second half of last season.

Palmer’s Presence Guaranteed

Given how well he performed last year, it’s no surprising to see that Palmer was one of the Blues’ most played players, with the 22-year-old amassing 2618 minutes from just 33 appearances.

He played 84 minutes or more in 25 of these, with Palmer’s game time basically being guaranteed, with his minutes expected to increase this season following his displays last term.

Once Chelsea realised how good Palmer was, his game time skyrocketed, with the forward playing 1924 minutes out of a possible 1980 in the last 22 PL games of the season he was available for.

Palmer is not only able to consistently play 90 minutes at a high level, but his ability to steer clear of injuries is also a big factor, something that can’t be said for current favourite Erling Haaland.

Set-Piece Specialist

One of the main reasons Palmer was able to score so many goals last season was his ability from set-pieces.

The youngster was flawless from the penalty spot last year, scoring nine out of nine attempts from 12 yards, something that played a huge factor in him finishing second in the Golden Boot race.

He’ll undoubtedly be Chelsea’s first choice penalty taker this season, as well as one of the main options from free-kicks, something that gives Palmer an edge over some of his competitors in the Golden Boot race this term.

At 20/1 he looks a great price to claim the award, with an each-way bet of up to four places looking a shrewd wager for those that want to cover themselves slightly.