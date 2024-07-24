France U23 vs USA U23 Predictions and Betting Tips: Les Blues backed for Olympic Opener

Our football betting expert offers his France U23 vs USA U23 predictions and betting tips, as they start the footballing action at the summer games.

The Olympics get underway in France this week, and the footballing action is set to be one of the highlights, with 16 U23 sides from across the globe all coming to battle it out for medals.

France and the US will face each other at 20:00 in Marseille, with none other than Thierry Henry taking charge of the French, who will want to start out with a victory on home soil.

France U23 vs USA U23 Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

France to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @6/5 with bet365

Michael Olise to Score anytime @15/8 with bet365

Both Teams to Score @10/11 with bet365

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

French Flying at Home

The crowds in Marseille will flock to the Orange Velodrome this Wednesday evening, eager to see their U23 side pick up the slack left over by their national team, who exited this summer's Euros on a dismal note.

Victory should come easily to the French as well, taking on a US side that is devoid of any real star names, as well as form.

Dismal losses to Honduras and Mexico trail the Americans into this one, as victories over Costa Rica, and a vastly younger England U20s side cannot be taken as indicators.

The sheer calibre possessed by this French side should be enough to see them over the line as well, with Michael Olise, Jean-Phillippe Mateta and Alexander Lacazette all leading the line, goals shouldn’t be too far behind.

This has been the trend for the French to this of late as well, as all of their last three matches have seen no less than four goals in each.

The weight of the nation and a gold medal will be on these young French players' minds, but with talent, experience and goalscorers at their back victory shouldn't be too far off.

France U23 vs USA U23 Tip 1: France to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @6/5 with bet365

Michael Making himself known

Michale Olise was the toast of the Premier League this season, as his efforts for Crystal Palace were so widely recognised that he managed to secure a move to Bayern Munich.

He will want to make an impression on this stage, as he did in the Premier League, perhaps to prove something to his new teammates, and of course who doesn’t want to score a goal for their nation.

Olise was in fine scoring form come the end of his term with Palace, bagging four in the last six matches for the club, as he wished to give them something to remember him by.

In his last year of eligibility for the U23s, he may be looking to do something much the same.

France U23 vs USA U23 Tip 2: Michael Olise to Score anytime @15/8 with bet365

Americans Down but Not Out

Whilst the Americans are likely to be on the back foot for much of the match, the woeful defensive records of the French to this point will give them a chance to earn a goal.

Three straight the French have conceded in, twice allowing three or more past them.

With the Americans equally having scored in four of their last five competitive matches, they should be able to find a way to get at least one against the French.

France U23 vs USA U23 Tip 3: Both Teams to Score @10/11 with bet365