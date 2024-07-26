Pass on the Parisians: Three reasons to avoid backing PSG for Ligue 1 title success in 2024/25

Turning to the Ligue 1 season, our football expert looks at how Paris Saint-Germain may fare following Kylian Mbappe's departure.

Since being bought by their Qatari owners in 2011, PSG has largely dominated French football, winning 10 of the last 12 Ligue 1 titles. However, Kylian Mbappe's exit means they have now lost the last of their global superstars.

Anticapticing Mbappe's departure to Real Madrid, boss Luis Enrique used periods of last season to plan without him, often introducing him from the bench or even withdrawing him when he did start.

The Spaniard is sure to have a plan, but could PSG falter domestically without being able to rely on the French captain as a safety net?

Here are three reasons why they are worth passing on in the betting.

Ligue 1 Outright Odds

Teams Odds PSG 3/10 Marseille 12/1 Monaco 14/1 Lille 16/1 RC Lens 18/1 Lyon 20/1 All Others 28/1 or Above

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

1. They're too short in the betting

Regular punters are used to looking around for value but even at 3/10, a massive price compared to previous years, PSG feel too short.

Backing a team that has won the last three titles, a run that can be extended to 10 of the last 12, is tough to get excited about at the best of times and such a limited return is hardly inspiring.

PSG's budget and squad are superior to the rest but, with them still to make a truly notable signing, and Mbappe following the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi out of the Parc des Princes, glory may not be as guaranteed.

2. They are sans Mbappe

The confirmation of Mbappe's departure and subsequent free transfer to Real Madrid ended a saga that arguably hung over PSG for the best part of two years and famously single-minded coach Enrique had no qualms about dropping him as he began to plan for life without the 25-year-old.

There were times last season when PSG looked more cohesive without their star man, but while it's hardly Queen without Freddie, losing a player so superior to the rest of the squad could prompt a hangover.

The boss will have to explore how to replace 44 goals, although he may argue some of those will be countered by those saved by having an extra man tracking back following questions about Mbappe's defensive diligence.

It will also be interesting to see if Enrique publicly anoints a new talisman - will someone as young as Bradley Barcola handle the pressure? And, if the coach does place his faith in one player, how will the squad react?

3. There are some good teams in Ligue 1

Ligue 1 is often derided as a 'farmers league' but those who watch it regularly love its unpredictability and, while PSG may be weaker this season, those around them are getting stronger.

The most obvious example is Lyon, who were in genuine danger of being relegation candidates at the turn of the year but the board invested heavily and Alexandre Lacazette's last-gasp penalty to beat Strasbourg on the final day meant they finished in the top six, a feat they were still 100/1 to achieve in mid-March.

Rookie coach Pierre Sage is staying, as is captain Lacazette. The striker is set for one final season before his contract runs out, and he likely departs for more lucrative climbs.

He will lead the line and has more support. Les Gones look to have signed well by turning last season's successful loan moves into permanent deals and also spending sensibly elsewhere, including on Georgia's Euro 2024 star Georges Mikautadze.

Mikautadze struggled after joining Ajax last summer but came good again on loan at former club Metz and shunned Monaco to sign for his hometown club Lyon.

The 23-year-old spent time in Lyon's academy and, with a similar skill set to his new skipper, appears an obvious heir to help him now and succeed him later.