Liverpool vs Real Betis Predictions and Betting Tips: Betis Pulling off the Upset

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Real Betis predictions and betting tips ahead of their friendly this Saturday in the USA.

Liverpool fans will get the opportunity to see their new boss Arne Slot take charge for the first time when the Reds take on Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis in Pittsburgh in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Liverpool vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Depleted Reds poised for Pittsburgh struggle

Liverpool’s pre-season started poorly as they lost 1-0 to Preston in a behind-closed-doors friendly in Slot’s first game in charge, but the Dutchman will be keen to impress the fans - who will be able to watch this time - when they take on Real Betis in Pittsburgh.

Slot has the unenviable task of replacing Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp at the helm and while pre-season may not have too much impact on their overall campaign, he will still be looking to implement the tactics which saw him land 98 wins in 150 games with Feyenoord as soon as possible with his new squad.

However, the Reds are still missing a plethora of players due to international tournament involvement, including star men Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister, and Virgil van Dijk among others, and a youthful Liverpool could struggle against a strong Betis side.

Real ended last season with a run of just one loss in eight matches and warmed up for this clash with a 5-1 thrashing of Austria Salzburg. They should be sharper than the Reds and are missing less key men, suggesting Pellegrini’s side could prevail in Pittsburgh.

Liverpool vs Real Betis Tip 1: Real Betis draw no bet @ 6/5 with bet365

Action-packed first half in store at the Acrisure

Betis have added the likes of Romain Perraud and Marc Roca to their ranks and they will be keen to impress Pellegrini as soon as possible, which could lead to a high-intensity first half from the Spanish outfit.

Meanwhile Liverpool, due to their new boss’s arrival, have an entire squad who are out to impress. The young players will be eager to take their chance while the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota will be trying to lay claim to a starting spot come the first Premier League match in August.

Six of Betis’ final matches of last season saw both teams score and the final two of those saw each side score in the opening 45 minutes. With so many players out to impress on both teams, it could pay to back that same outcome on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Real Betis Tip 2: Both teams to score in the first half @ 9/4 with bet365

Fornals fancied to net in Pennsylvania

Pablo Fornals arrived at Betis in January and immediately became a fan favourite with his constant pressing and ability to create, while he also chipped in with three goals.

Now settled in Seville, he will be looking to build on that promising first half-season and a strong pre-season could set him on his way.

Fornals scored three goals in nine matches against Liverpool during his time with West Ham - only against Leicester (4) did he score more - and looks a big price to find the net in Pittsburgh.

Liverpool vs Real Betis Tip 3: Pablo Fornals to score anytime @ 4/1 with bet365