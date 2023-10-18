Next England Manager Odds: Two Englishmen top the Betting

Our football betting expert offers a look at the next England manager odds, with Graham Potter the close favourite after his hiatus from football.

England have secured their place in next summer's Euro 2024, in Germany, after defeating Italy 3-1. Many could see this as the perfect time to look for a new manager, with questions being asked about Gareth Southgate’s role at the helm.

Next England Manager's Odds

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Manager Odds Graham Potter 7/1 Eddie Howe 8/1 Lee Carsely 8/1 Pep Guardiola 10/1 Sarina Weigman 10/1 All Others 11/1 or higher

Learn more about the Sky Bet bonus code

Already got a Sky Bet account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Fans are no longer riding high on the successes of the past that have enabled Southgate to hold onto the position, through three international tournaments, with nothing to show for it.

There is also dissent among them as ‘our Gareth’ goes the way of many managers before him, picking the same batch of players, many of whom are past their prime or underperforming, under the guise of loyalty, reliability or the know-how of the system.

Nothing characterises this more than the recent selection of Jordan Henderson, who despite his faithful service to the side, now plays in a subpar league and cannot, realistically, be claimed as one of England’s top midfielders.

The fans have recognised this in their booing of the player in his recent matches, with many attributing this to his move to the Saudi league, as this reflects poorly on Southgate and places his position into question.

Graham Potter @7/1

Graham Potter's meteoric rise to the top was almost as impressive as his cataclysmic drop-off, one that has now seen him go without a job since April 2023.

There also seems to be a sincere lack of interest in his services, yet England could well come calling due to our desire to ‘keep it in the family’ after the interesting times we held with Fabio Capello at the helm.

He does possess some experience in managing good sides, as well as creating a good atmosphere and enjoyable football, however, his failings at Chelsea may weigh heavily on the mind.

On the whole, however, Potter isn’t the worst option around, with top-flight managerial experience, yet his availability makes the strongest case for his appointment.

Eddie Howe @8/1

Eddie Howe would certainly be the one foremost in the mind of fans and pundits alike, as the Englishman has impressed everywhere has been and carried Newcastle to new heights.

His exploits have been well documented both there and in his time at Bournemouth as he is presently one of the hottest managers in the world.

However, in terms of the England role, it may be difficult to tempt him away from his place at St James Park especially with them challenging in the Champions League and performing admirably in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe would be the one wanted by all, and he could well be drawn into this should things take a turn at Newcastle, yet as of right now this seems unlikely.

Lee Carsley @8/1

Lee Carsely is probably the most apt and likely appointment for the FA to make, due to his major success as the U21 coach, as well as his familiarity with the setup at the international level.

His side claimed the U21 Euros title over the summer, the first for England since 1984, with a squad full of upcoming Premier League talent, with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer and many more.

He may well be the next England manager should Southgate persist through the 2024 Euros, wherein after the side may need an infusion of new blood, something Carsely would have considerable experience with.

Carsley’s appointment seems most likely should Southgate continue at the helm, however, should the FA be turned down by some of the major names on the list Carsely could rise to the challenge, and presently looks the most likely to take up the role.

Pep Guardiola @10/1

Pep Guardiola, the two-time treble winner, and current Manchester City manager has found himself on the list courtesy of the FA saying they ‘it would be their dream to have Guardiola at the helm’.

However, this is all it may be a dream and a fantasy, as the world-class manager shows no signs of wanting to stop at City yet, as he bids to repeat these historic feats of yesteryear.

Pep has in the past on the other hand been known to go hunting for a new challenge, when having completed one and could see an international setup as the next hurdle to clear.

England could be on the cards, but one finds it unlikely he would leave before the end of the season and the timing of Southgate’s removal could prove crucial to this.

Sarina Weigman @10/1

The Lionesses manager is another who has been touted for this role in the past, with her successes being impressive seeing England win their first Euros and make it to the final of a world cup, a mere few months ago.

She could well take the helm, yet the transition is not one that has been made by many and this may well hamper her chances.

Certainly, in time should she continue in the England setup she may well end up being considered for the role but in the immediacy, one may find this unrealistic.

How Does Next Manager Betting Work?

Manager betting is a newer advent in football these days. But does offer some interesting prospects and often great odds, if one knows what to look for.

With this in mind, however, there are some rules surrounding this bettors should be aware of.

This market is only running until the 1st of January at 23:00. This may well end up being extended but as of yet shows no signs of this.

All this means is that Southgate’s departure and the next permanent manager must be announced before this date, for your bets to count.

Should a caretaker manager be appointed in the interim, and it is one of the ones wagered upon then bets will be cashed as a win if:

They are announced as the permanent manager

They manage four international games

Should the potential new manager not have odds provided by Sky Bet others are available on request via their ‘RequestABet’ function.