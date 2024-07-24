Argentina U23 vs Morocco U23 Predictions and Betting Tips: Winning Start Tipped for Albiceleste

Our football betting expert offers his Argentina U23 vs Morocco U23 predictions and betting tips ahead of their Group B match this afternoon.

Argentina haven't earned a gold medal since 2008 and will be back in the hunt this time around, with it being one of the best chances to add to the medal tally.

Morocco, no doubt hopes toi build on World Cup success, keeping their name in the footballing headlines, but the youthful nature of the teams will likely play straight into the Argentine's hands.

Argentina U23 vs Morocco U23 Betting Tips

Argentina to Win

Over 1.5 Argentina Goals

Julian Alvarez to Score

Albiceleste Ascending Above the Atlas Lions

The last international stage may have been kind to Morocco, but the last two have been even kinder to the Argentinians, winning a World Cup and Copa America back-to-back, as winning may rub off on their U23 side as well.

The chasm-like gap in talent is evident already, with the Argentines possessing talent from top leagues across the globe, including the likes of Julian Alvarez, from Manchester City.

Morocco possesses so few names, aside from PSG’s Achraf Hakimi being called up as their lone footballer over 23.

A loss to France trails the Moroccans into this one whilst, the Argentines have only lost one of their last four, crucially securing victories over Morocco’ North African brethren Algeria and Egypt in this time.

Everything seems to swing the Argentines' way, and their victory looks virtually assured.

Argentina U23 vs Morocco U23 Tip 1: Argentina to Win

Goals Galore

Argentina generally have a penchant for scoring and this looks unlikely to change against a Morocco team lacking at the back.

Whilst they have brought along Hakimi, it seems unlikely the PSG full-back will play at the back instead choosing to play him much higher.

This will open doors for the talented Argentines to rack up more than a few on a lacking opposition.

Argentina U23 vs Morocco U23 Tip 2: Over 1.5 Argentina Goals

Alvarez bagging for Argentina

Julain Alvarez is likely to be the catalyst for the U23 side, as the Manchester City striker may have played second fiddle to the likes of Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi for some time, now becoming the main man for this side.

Despite all of this he still contributes for both club and country, bagging for Argentina in the Copa America semi-final, most recently.

Leading the line of extremely talented players, he will find ample opportunities to score, particularly against a Moroccan side lacking at the back.

Argentina U23 vs Morocco U23 Tip 3: Julian Alvarez to Score