Birmingham are hot favourites to win League 1 for the 2024/25, with our expert firmly behind this ahead of the season starting on August 10th.

Brum suffered a shock relegation last year after they went down on the final day by just one points, with the Blues now enduring their first season in England’s third tier since 1994/95.

They’re clear favourites to bounce back to the Championship and win League 1 this term, something our expert is backing as we approach the new campaign.

League One Title Odds 2024/25

Odds courtesy of Betfred. Correct at time of publication and subject to change.

Team League 1 Title Odds Birmingham 3/1 Bolton 9/1 Rotherham 9/1 Wrexham 12/1 Huddersfield 12/1

Strong Squad sees Brum Favourites

Birmingham have managed to keep a brunt of the squad that saw them narrowly relegated last year.

The likes of Sanderson, Bielik, Laird, James, Bacuna, Miyoshi, Roberts and Dembele have all been kept ahead of the new season, with Birmingham easily boasting the best squad of any side in League 1 this term.

Should they manage to keep ahold of the majority of these players for the 2024/25 campaign, Brum won’t need to be in first gear to win the league and gain promotion.

These players did get them relegated last year, however the League 1 is a fair bit easier than the Championship, with these aforementioned players set to shine come the new campaign.

Blues not Afraid to Splash Cash

If one thing can be said about Birmingham going into the new season, it’s that they don’t intend on staying in England’s third tier for very long.

They’ve already spent £11M this summer on seven players, all of which will go some way to improving their already-strong squad.

Of the six most expensive signings in League One history, Birmingham are responsible for three of them, all of which have happened this summer.

They’ve not lost any key players so far either, with Birmingham now boasting what is arguably one of the best squads in League One history following their transfer spendings.

League 1 Looking Limp

It’s fair to say that this season’s League 1 line-up doesn’t look as strong as it has done in the last few seasons.

Regular performers such as Derby and Portsmouth both achieved promotion last year, with fellow relegated sides Rotherham and Huddersfield not looking in good shape to bounce straight back.

The likes of Bolton and Wrexham will almost certainly challenge Birmingham, however their squad pale in comparison to the one that the Blues currently possess.

Since 2002/03, over 27% of teams relegated from the Championship to League One have bounced straight back, with it looking increasingly likely that Birmingham will add to this number come next summer.