Plymouth narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship last season, with our expert backing them to go one worse in the 2024/25 season.

The Argyle finished 21st in the Championship last year, avoiding relegation by the skin of their teeth as they avoided dropping back down to League 1 at the first attempt.

However, our expert isn’t convinced that this season will fare any better for the Pilgrims, with their odds for relegation proving to be a fair reflection of their chances this term.

Championship Relegation Odds 2024/25

Team Championship Relegation odds Oxford 5/4 Plymouth 9/4 Preston 3/1 Cardiff 3/1 Millwall 7/2

Second Season Syndrome Awaits

As already stated, Plymouth only avoided getting relegated last year by a solitary point, as they narrowly finished ahead of 22nd placed Birmingham thanks to a win over Hull on the final day.

It’s a common idea amongst fans that teams who stay up in their first season often struggle to remain afloat in their second campaign in the league, something we’ve seen in recent seasons with Rotherham, Blackpool and Wigan.

Plymouth look susceptible to this for the upcoming campaign, with the Argyle second favourites to go down despite their late heroics last year.

The Championship is looking even stronger this year than last, with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and QPR, two of the favourites for the drop last year, both improving drastically in the last six months.

Wrong Choice with Wayne

It’s fair to say former Man United and England man Wayne Rooney hasn’t had the easiest spell of his managerial career these past few years.

The 38-year-old impressed during his first spell as a manager with Derby, as he nearly guided the Rams to Championship safety despite having numerous points deductions and financial restriction up against them.

His spell as DC United boss saw him win just 25% of his games, with Rooney winning just two of the 15 games he was in charge at Birmingham for before being sacked in January.

Given this, Plymouth putting their faith in Rooney looks a big risk, especially given how close they came to relegation last year, combined with Rooney’s recent dodgy record.

Promoted Clubs Looking Promising

As has been the case in the last few years, the newly promoted clubs entering this season’s Championship campaign look very strong.

The likes of Portsmouth have already been busy in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Josh Murphy, Jordan Williams and Jordan Archer to add to their already strong squad.

Elsewhere, Derby have made six signings, four of which are all proven Championship players as the Rams have strengthened their already promising squad, one that managed 92 points in League One last term.

Oxford look the weakest of the newly promoted teams, and with fellow relegation favourites Cardiff, Preston and Millwall all looking strong, it remains to be seen whether they're’ll be three worse teams in the Championship this term