Looking towards the La Liga season, our football expert analyses what the move of superstar Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid may mean for his career.

One of the longest transfer sagas in recent memory came to an end this summer as Mbappe confirmed that he would be moving to the Bernabeu from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French superstar was unveiled in front of thousands of adoring fans in Madrid, but how will he fit into Los Blancos side and what will his signing mean for his chances of winning the Ballon D’Or next year?

Kylian Mbappe 2024/25 Specials Odds

All odds are courtesy of William Hill, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid Specials Market Odds Win the Ballon d'Or 2025 5/1 Win both 2024/25 Champions League and La Liga 5/1 Break Cristiano Ronaldo's of 61 goals in a single season 5/1 Break Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 451 Real Madrid goals 50/1

Trophies needed

With no major international trophy until the World Cup in two years’ time, club achievements will take centre stage and as a result Mbappe will likely need to inspire his side to win a Champions League title, something he has never done before.

Los Blancos are the record winners of the competition, however, so he could hardly be in a better place to add to his trophy cabinet, both personally and for his team.

Mbappe finished third in last year’s Ballon D’Or, his best-ever position, but winning Europe’s premier competition looks key to his chances in 2025.

Competition from inside the camp

Being at Real Madrid is clearly a positive for Mbappe’s chances of winning a first Ballon D’Or.

Four of the last seven winners have played for the club at the time and the only non-Real Madrid player to win it since 2008 is Lionel Messi, who took home the title during his time at Barcelona, PSG and Inter Miami.

New team-mate Vinicius Jr is one of the players in pole position to win it this time around after helping his team to Champions League glory once again.

Dani Carvajal and Jude Bellingham are also in the mix to win this year’s title so the biggest competition Mbappe may face could be from a fellow Real player.

Position unclear

One thing that must be worked out as Mbappe signs for Real is what position the forward will play for his new club.

With Vinicius Jr impressing on the left flank, Mbappe’s usual position, he may be moved into a more central position.

Bellingham featured in the number ten role last term for Los Blancos and so Carlo Ancelotti will have to work out how to cohesively fit all of his attacking talents into the team.

Mbappe struggled through the middle for France at Euro 2024 and will need to alter his skill set to hit the heights of a Ballon D’or winner.