Unibet Casino Welcome Bonus & Review: Huge Deposit Bonus on Offer - February 2024

Learn how to claim the Unibet Casino Welcome Bonus offer with our review of everything to do with their online casino in February 2024.

Unibet Casino Welcome Bonus

How to claim your Unibet Casino Welcome Bonus

Unibet casino’s welcome offer is very easy to claim, with users not even needing to stake any of their own funds before they’re able to claim their £40 welcome bonus.

In order to get involved with Unibet casino’s welcome offer, simply follow the steps below:

Head to Unibet casino via the offer above Create your account Enter personal informations such as full name, email and home address No code is required to claim this offer Finish setting up your account Opt in to the welcome offer via their ‘Offers’ section Make your initial £10 deposit £40 casino funds will then be accredited to your account Bonus funds cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after 30 days

How does the Unibet Casino Welcome Bonus compare with competitors?

Unibet casino’s welcome bonus is very generous, with a deposit-to-bonus ratio of 400% on offer given you’re able to claim a £40 bonus from a £10 deposit.

The fact you don’t need to wager any of your own funds before you’re able to claim your £40 bonus is a major positive, with this proving not to be the case with a number of their competitors.

Your deposit will be used before your bonus when it comes to qualifying for the wagering requirements, however this is standard with offers of this ilk.

The 50x wagering requirements are slightly high given the bonus amount on offer, with requirements of 40x often paired with a casino offer that lets you claim a £40 bonus.

Despite this, Unibet’s offer is still generous, with their deposit-to-bonus ratio superior to the likes of Grosvenor, bet365 and Betway.

Operator Casino Offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. Unibet Deposit £10 Get £40 Bonus 400% None 2. BoyleSports Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus 500% None 3. Grosvenor Deposit £20 Get £30 150% None 4. Sky Vegas Bet £10 Get 200 free spins + 50 no-deposit free spins 125% None

Key Terms and Conditions of Unibet Casino’s welcome Bonus

Operator Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit Unibet £40 £10 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+ begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Minimum Deposit £10 and Get £40 in Casino Bonus Funds. Debit card only. Up to 50x wagering, game contributions vary, max. stake applies, new customers must opt in and claim an offer within 24 hours and use it within 30 days. Further T&Cs apply. #AD

Unibet Casino’s welcome bonus offer is an easy one to understand, with the T&C’s fairly straightforward, meaning that no user should have trouble understanding exactly how to claim and use their welcome bonus.

In order to be eligible for this offer, simply opt-in to the offer via the ‘Offers’ section on Unibet Casino’s site.

Once done, just make a £10 deposit to your account, with your £40 bonus then being accredited to you once this is done.

This offer comes with 50x wagering requirements, with users’ own funds being used before their casino bonus when it comes to meeting these requirements.

100% of all money staked on slots counts towards these wagering requirements, with the slots that don’t contribute towards this being listed in the offer’s T&C’s.

10% of all money wagered on table games counts the wagering requirements, with users having 30 days to use their bonus funds before they expire.

Unibet Casino Offers for Existing Customers

Unibet has a handful of offers that both new and existing customers can take advantage of, with these allowing players to claim thousands in cash and bonus funds.

£10,000 Lucky Spin Tournament

Unibet are giving users the chance to win a share of £10,000 by playing certain slots with their online casino.

Users just need to opt-in and play pre-selected slots in order to be in with a chance to win, with players needing to do at least 20 spins.

Each spin needs to be worth at least 40p or more, with the 250 players with the highest equalised win over these 20 spins then winning a share of £10,000.

£10,000 Lucky Spin Tournament Bonanza

Players can claim a share of £10,000 from just one spin with Unibet’s Lucky Spin Tournament Bonanza offer.

To get involved, just opt-in to the tournament via their ‘Special Offers’ tab and play 1+ or more spins worth at least 40p on any of the pre-selected games listed in the offer information.

The top 250 players who score the highest will then claim a share of £10,000, with the points for their highest returning spin being worked out as follows: (Win/Stake) x100

Unibet Casino Welcome Bonus Review

Pros Cons Strong bonus amount Deposit used before bonus funds No wagering required to claim bonus Slightly high wagering requirements

Unibet casino’s welcome bonus is one of the more generous casino sign-up offers you’re going to come across amongst UK operators, with users able to claim a £40 bonus from just a £10 deposit.

No wagering is required in order to claim your bonus, with only a deposit necessary before you can claim your £40 bonus.

This sets Unibet’s offer apart from a number of its competitors, with a lot of other casino sites requiring users to stake a certain amount before being able to claim their respective welcome bonuses.

It must be stated that when it comes to the offer’s wagering requirements, they are slightly high at 50x, with most offers that allow you to claim a £40 bonus coming with wagering requirements of 40x.

Users must also start wagering their own funds before they can start wagering their bonus funds, meaning that your £40 bonus cannot be touched until you have lost your initial £10 deposit.

Unibet Casino Games: What’s on Offer?

Unibet casino’s range of games is extremely impressive, with over 3000 games offered across the likes of slots, table games and live casino games for users to play on.

A great variety of these games are on show across the board, giving users all they need in order when playing casino online with Unibet.

Slots

Unibet arguably have the widest range of slots amongst any and all UK casino sites, with just over 2600 slots on offer, with this including the likes of Megaways, Jackpots and Vegas Slots.

All of their slot games are kept within the ‘Slots’ section, with separate sections also offered for all of the aforementioned variations of slots.

Given the vast number of slots offered, you can guarantee all of the most popular and well-known are offered, including the likes of Big Bass Bonanza, Starburst, Book of Ra and Fishin Frenzy.

More niche slots are also offered, with users able to find a specific slot they’re looking for via the search bar offered at the top of each section.

Every slot they offer includes both the volatility and win lines for that specific game, with you able to access this information without the need to click on each slot individually.

Any and all new slots added to their repertoire are stored in their ‘New Games’ section, with these also then added to their ‘Slots’ section as well.

Blackjack

Over 200 blackjack games are available with Unibet casino, all of which can be found via their ‘Table Games’ section.

They have a few regular blackjack tables on offer, with the majority of their offerings coming in the form of live casino tables, all of which are available 24/7.

Each game comes with the game provider they’re from, with a number of their live blackjack tables displaying the minimum stake required without the need to click on the game itself.

A huge number of variations are on offer, ranging from Multihand and Perfect Pairs to Speed and European, as well as everything in between.

Roulette

Over 60 roulette games are offered via Unibet casino, all of which are located in their ‘Table Games section’.

A decent number of regular roulette table games are offered, with this including the likes of First Person, Penny and European.

The main brunt of their roulette offerings come in the form of live casino tables, with these covering a whole host of variants including Instant, Clubhouse and VIP amongst others.

A number of their live casino tables offer the minimum stakes on the thumbnail, meaning users are instantly informed as the min. bets allowed on these tables without delving any deeper.

Their live roulette tables are on offer 24/7, with this allowing players to tune in and play at any time of day they please.

Poker

Unibet casino’s poker section is separate to the rest of their casino section, with this being stored in their ‘Poker’ section, with users getting the choice to either play their poker offerings in browser, or download their separate poker section directly to their device.

A very strong range of tournaments are on offer with Unibet, all of which are located in their ‘Tournament section, with information such as buy in, prize pool, total number of players and game type all listed.

A range of other games are also on offer, including Sit & Go, Banzai and Hexapro, for those that don’t wish to partake in any tournaments.

Separate offers and promotions are available for Unibet’s poker offerings, with these displayed before you fully enter their Poker section.

Users are able to alter a number of variables when playing poker with Unibet, including their table background, card animations and the style of cards used.

A number of live poker tables are also on offer via their live casino section, with these displaying the minimum stake and the number of players currently playing, with variants such as Three Card, Texas Hold ‘Em and Caribbean Stud to name a few.

Live Casino

300+ live casino tables are on offer, all of which are held with a separate ‘Live Casino’ section, with games such as blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette and live games shows all on offer in abundance.

The majority of their live roulette tables display key information such as the most recent numbers, the numbers of players and the minimum stake required for each bet, as well as giving the chance for players to add these to their favourites as well.

Over 200 live blackjack tables are on offer, with each of these telling you how many seats are spare on each table or whether it’s full, the minimum stake per hand, as well as whether the game is live, exclusive or individual.

42 live games shows are on offer, with all of these being hosted by trained professionals, with favourites such as Crazy Time, Funky Time and Dream Catcher on offer.

Separate ‘High Stakes’ and ‘Speed’ sections are on offer, with these allowing for easy access to those variants of the table games they offer.

Unibet Casino Desktop and App Interface

Unibet’s online casino site proves to be very easy to navigate, with all of their games separated into specific sections, all of which are presented clearly to the user.

All of their slots are separated into specific categories, whilst the same can also be said for their table games.

Their live casino and poker offerings are stored within separate sections, making them easy to find as well, with these storing just these specific types of games.

All of their slots show their volatility and win lines available without you needing to click on the game itself.

The search bar at the top of each section also proves to be very beneficial, with this allowing users the chance to search for specific games they want to play, no matter if these are slots, table games or live casino games.

Unibet casino’s app also proves to be very strong across the board, with it being laid out very similarly to their casino site.

All games are stored in sections, with these displayed at the top of each screen, whilst their best offers are shown via a carousel at the top of their home page.

The loading times experience are very quick, with users able to access any part of their casino site or app within seconds.

Quick access to their live casino, tournament and search bar are all offered via the bottom of the screen, with users also able to favourite games and have these available via their ‘Favourites’ section as well.

Unibet Casino Security

Unibet offers a separate ‘Security Information’ section on their casino site that allows users to learn the exact extent they go to to protect their users’ information.

All information you give to Unibet is encrypted via their 128-bit SSL technology, with their security features being tested numerous times a year via third-party security experts to ensure their security is at as high a level as possible.

In order to operate in the UK, Unibet are required to obtain a gambling licence, and given they have one, you can rest easy knowing all of your winnings and personal information are secure when playing with their online casino site.

Unibet Casino Payment Options

Unibet casino allows users to deposit funds into their account via a number of different methods, giving players the chance to deposit funds via the methods they’re most comfortable with.

Nine methods are available in total, with these all listed below:

Deposit Method Transaction Fee Min. Deposit Processing Time Visa Free £5 Instant Mastercard Free £5 Instant Paysafecard Free £10 Instant Skrill Free £5 Instant PayPal Free £10 Instant Neteller Free £5 Instant Trustly Free £10 Instant Bank Transfer Free N/A Instant Apple pay Free £5 Instant

Unibet also gives user the opportunity to withdraw funds via a number of different methods, with these the options on offer at current:

Withdrawal Method Transaction Fee Min. Withdrawal Processing Time Visa Free £15 1-3 Days Mastercard Free £10 Up to 12 hours Skrill Free £10 Up to 12 hours Neteller Free £10 Up to 12 hours PayPal Free £10 Up to 12 hours Bank Transfer Free £10 1-5 days Direct Banking Free £10 Up to 24 hours

Unibet Casino Customer Service

Operator Unibet Casino Email info-uk@unibetsupport.com Phone Number 0808 1686635 Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Unibet Casino excels when it comes to customer service, with all of a live chat, email and phone number available for players to get support via.

Their live chat is available 24/7, with users rarely having to wait long before they’re able to talk to one of Unibet’s customer support teams directly.

The phone service on offer is available between 7AM to 1AM on weekdays, as well as 7AM to 11PM on weekends, with this being a good enough time range for users.

Their email service also operates on a 24/7 basis, with this being the best way to get in contact with Unibet’s support team given the speed at which they reply.

Unibet also offers a very strong FAQ section that covers a whole range of topics including registration, deposit & withdrawals and promotions.

These prove to be very handy for those that aren’t keen to direct Unibet directly regarding any questions or queries they may have.

Unibet Casino Review Summary

Unibet offers an excellent casino product for any and all users looking to play top online casino games in the UK.

An extremely generous range of casino games are on offer, with over 3000 available for players to enjoy at any time of the day.

They go the extra mile when it comes to offering users a massive variety of slots and table games, with their live casino and poker offerings also very strong.

The interface of both their casino site and app makes their online casino very easy to use, especially when it comes to navigating between the variety of games they have to offer.

Both their payment methods and customer service are second-to-none, with both offering a huge range of options for users to control their funds and receive support with.

Overall, Unibet prove to be one of the top online casinos in the UK, with their quality across the being hard to deny.