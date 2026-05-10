West Ham United vs Arsenal Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Gunners nail Hammers down

Our betting expert expects Arsenal to defeat West Ham United in what should be a comfortable away victory at the London Stadium.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of Betfred, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Both teams to score @ 4/5 with Betfred

Arsenal to win & Over 2.5 total goals @ 13/10 with Betfred

Viktor Gyokeres to score or assist anytime @ 6/5 with Betfred

No clean sheets at London Stadium

The last time these sides met, Arsenal secured a record 135th top-flight London derby 2-0 victory over West Ham. Yet the Hammers boast one of the best unbeaten home streaks in England, despite losing to Leeds on penalties in the FA Cup semi-final.

The hosts are undefeated in normal time in their last nine competitive games. Their last home blank came in a 1-0 loss to Fulham last year. They held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at London Stadium in mid-March.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have scored in each of their last 13 Premier League outings. Furthermore, they have found the net in 12 straight away matches across all competitions.

The Gunners may not score heavily, but they consistently get on the scoresheet. With high stakes for both sides at the opposing ends of the table, expect both keepers to concede in an entertaining contest.

West Ham vs Arsenal Prediction 1: Both teams to score @ 4/5 with Betfred

Gunners shoot their way to victory

For a side lingering at the bottom of the Premier League, West Ham boast an impressive home run. Unbeaten in six straight league games at London Stadium, they have scored two or more in back‑to‑back outings. Their last three competitive matches have all cleared 2.5 total goals.

Arsenal arrive eager to pile pressure on Manchester City. The Gunners have not lost any of their last six Premier League visits to West Ham. Each of their last seven meetings here have gone over 2.5 goals.

Arsenal secured their first Champions League final in 20 years with a narrow but significant 1-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid. They have now extended their unbeaten run to four games across both competitions.

With three league games remaining, Arsenal need maximum points from each to seal a first Premier League title in 22 years. West Ham are in a precarious position on the opposing end. Expect the Gunners to win a high-scoring encounter.

West Ham vs Arsenal Prediction 2: Arsenal to win & Over 2.5 total goals @ 13/10 with Betfred

Viktor to lead Arsenal to victory

Viktor Gyokeres delivered an impressive performance against Fulham. He was involved in all three first-half Arsenal goals. Bukayo Saka superbly set up the opener for a Gyokeres tap-in, before the marksman turned provider for Saka’s strike. Gyokeres then capped the half with a brilliant headed finish into the top corner.

He also fired Arsenal into the lead against Atleti in the first leg with a penalty. Gyokeres was less effective in the return leg, but Arsenal advanced despite a narrow triumph.

The Swedish marksman has 21 goals and three assists in 51 appearances already in his debut Gunners season. With 14 goals in the Premier League alone, he has a realistic chance of a podium finish behind City’s Erling Haaland and Brentford’s Igor Thiago.

Only three Premier League games remain this season. Gyokeres is in pole position to add to his tally against a Hammers side that have conceded 61 goals in 35 games – the third-worst defensive record this season.

West Ham vs Arsenal Prediction 3: Viktor Gyokeres to score or assist anytime @ 6/5 with Betfred

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: West Ham United 1-3 Arsenal

West Ham United 1-3 Arsenal Goalscorers prediction: West Ham United: Callum Wilson; Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka

Arsenal travel across London to pile pressure on Manchester City with three games remaining. The Gunners lead City by five points, though the Cityzens have a game in hand. The title is now Arsenal's to lose after City's dramatic 3-3 draw with Everton.

The visitors comfortably beat Fulham 3-0 in the last round. More importantly, they secured their first Champions League final in 20 years, narrowly edging Atletico Madrid 1-0 to win 2-1 on aggregate.

West Ham enter this clash after a 3-0 thrashing at Brentford – a loss that ended their three-match unbeaten run. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are on the brink of relegation, with Burnley and Wolves already condemned to the Championship.

A Gunners victory here would leave West Ham four points from safety if Tottenham beat Leeds United at home. The Hammers have been one of the most inconsistent teams this campaign. Given Arsenal’s quality on the ball, an away victory is the most probable scenario.

Probable lineups for West Ham vs Arsenal

West Ham expected lineup: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Disasi, Diouf, Mavropanos, Summerville, Fernandes, Bowen, Soucek, Pablo, Castellanos

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Saliba, White, Gabriel, Hincapie, Rice, Odegaard, Zubimendi, Madueke, Trossard, Gyokeres

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