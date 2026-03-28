USA vs Belgium Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Balogun help hosts to victory

The Belgians are without three senior players for the trip across the Atlantic. Can Pochettino’s USA build on their win over Uruguay?

USA vs Belgium Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Value on the hosts to win in Atlanta

Mauricio Pochettino’s team have been in good form since the autumn. Following back-to-back losses to Mexico and South Korea, they have recovered with four victories in their last five matches.

Their most recent win, a 5-1 thrashing of Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay, was a major statement. Uruguay are a top-20 nation, but Belgium offer a completely different challenge as a top-10 team in the world rankings.

Nevertheless, Rudi Garcia’s injury issues mean the Belgians are definitely not at full strength for this friendly. With Courtois missing from goal, Lukaku absent from the attack and Trossard left out due to injury, three of their senior players are unavailable. This means backing the Americans to win on home soil, with cover on the draw, is the value play from our trio of USA vs Belgium predictions.

USA vs Belgium Bet 1: USA (Draw No Bet) @ 11/10 with bet365

Balogun to secure a World Cup starting place

Balogun is a natural selection in this weekend’s Anytime Goalscorer market. His domestic form for AS Monaco has been excellent in recent weeks. The Monaco supporters even nominated him as the team’s player of the month for February.

This recognition came after he averaged one goal per game across four appearances. This run included a brace in the first leg of Monaco’s last 16 Champions League tie with compatriots Paris Saint-Germain.

Balogun has followed up his impressive February form by scoring two more goals in March, including one in Monaco’s recent 2-0 victory against Brest. Moreover, he has recorded eight goal contributions in his last seven appearances for Monaco. Therefore, we are happy to back Balogun to score at any time this weekend at an implied probability of 35.71%. That figure is only slightly higher than his career strike rate for the USMNT, which sits at 34.78%.

USA vs Belgium Bet 2: Folarin Balogun Anytime goalscorer @ 9/5 with bet365

Backing three or more goals

Almost 70% of America’s recent home friendlies have featured three or more goals. Similarly, 60% of Belgium’s recent away friendlies have also resulted in winning bets for those backing over 2.5 goals.

The betting markets suggest there is only a 58.14% chance of this occurring on Saturday evening. Although Belgium are weakened by Lukaku's absence, the visitors still possess plenty of attacking talent.

The Americans will feature a group of strikers eager to score and leave a lasting impression on Mauricio Pochettino. Folarin Balogun and Patrick Agyemang are both in excellent form currently, so they have a strong chance of finding the back of the net.

USA vs Belgium Bet 3: Over 2.5 goals @ 8/11 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - USA 2-1 Belgium

Goalscorers prediction - USA: Balogun, Pulisic - Belgium: Doku

This weekend’s international friendly between the USA and Belgium is a repeat of their meeting at the 2014 World Cup.

Both teams will play their first competitive game of 2026, with America aiming to maintain their momentum after an emphatic 5-1 victory over Uruguay. With a five-game unbeaten run behind them, they will be eager to build on this form heading into the finals this summer.

A positive result against Belgium would end the USMNT's poor run of form against European nations. They’ve lost their last six competitive games against teams from that continent. Folarin Balogun is back in the attacking squad and seems set to start, with Haji Wright sidelined following a groin injury. Tyler Adams, Roman Celentano, and Sergino Dest are also missing this weekend due to injury.

Similarly to the USA, Belgium finished 2025 in excellent goalscoring form, scoring seven times against a struggling Liechtenstein side. Belgium are undefeated in their previous four away fixtures. Manager Rudi Garcia has only suffered one defeat since his appointment in January 2025.

Garcia’s squad has been weakened by injuries to key figures in his squad. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sustained a thigh strain during Champions League duty last week. Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku (hamstring) and Leandro Trossard have also pulled out of the trip to Atlanta. This places significant pressure on players like Jeremy Doku to convert chances this weekend, even though he is not a natural finisher.

Probable lineups for USA vs Belgium

USA expected lineup: Freese, Weah, Ream, Richards, McKenzie, McKennie, Tessmann, Robinson, Aaronson, Pulisic, Balogun

Belgium expected lineup: Sels, Castagne, Meunier, Theate, Mechele, Tielemans, De Bruyne, Saelemaekers, Raskin, De Ketelaere, Doku

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