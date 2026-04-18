Spurs vs Brighton Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Spurs suffer survival dent

Our betting expert expects Brighton to capitalise on Spurs’ poor run of form and secure three points in their quest for Europe.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Both defences to be tested in North London clash

Spurs’ overall form has been better away from home than at their own ground. They’ve scored 18 of their 40 goals in front of their fans, averaging 1.13 goals per home league match. However, they’ve also conceded 28 goals in 16 home matches at an average of 1.75 goals per game.

Brighton’s frontmen have been efficient in front of goal on their league travels. They have scored 19 goals in 16 such matches, averaging 1.19 goals per game. Meanwhile, they conceded 20 in that run. Home supporters are now used to seeing both nets bulge. 69% of their league outings in the North London base have seen both teams score.

Meanwhile, half of Brighton’s away dates this term saw both teams get onto the scoresheet. Historically, the last six head-to-heads between these teams have produced goals for both sides. As a result, we could be in for more of the same on Saturday evening.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes @ 11/20 with bet365

Backing the visitors’ form

Tottenham’s record at home this season has been nothing short of shocking. Spurs have won just two of their 16 league games, which is a win percentage of 13%. De Zerbi’s charges are on a run of 14 league games without a win at any venue, including eight consecutive matches at their new stadium.

In contrast, Brighton have turned the corner in recent weeks. The Seagulls enter this game on the back of three wins on the bounce. They’re also unbeaten across their previous three league road trips.

Five wins from their last six games make for encouraging reading. Hurzeler hopes his team can continue in that vein. They can also draw inspiration from the past. Brighton are unbeaten in the last three head-to-heads, winning twice in that run.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton Betting Tip 2: Brighton to win @ 5/4 with bet365

Welbeck primed to punish Spurs

Brighton have had no fewer than 17 different scorers in the Premier League this season. Still, Danny Welbeck stands out above the rest. The former Arsenal and Manchester United forward has notched up 12 league goals this season, seven at home and five away.

Welbeck struck a brace against Liverpool in Brighton’s 2-1 victory over the Reds before the last international break. He’s now scored four goals in his last five starts for the Seagulls. The forward scored the winner in last season’s reverse fixture, which means he knows what it takes to score against Spurs.

With Spurs’ current struggles, Welbeck will relish the prospect of lining up on Saturday. He had the most touches in the opposition box last week against Burnley without success. His xG of 1.06 was the highest for any player in that match. This indicates he’s likely to find the back of the net this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Danny Welbeck @ 31/20 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Brighton Goalscorers prediction: Tottenham Hotspur: Richarlison, Randal Kolo-Muani; Brighton: Danny Welbeck x2, Diego Gomez

It’s starting to get desperate for Tottenham, as the reality of playing next season in the Championship is becoming real. Only six games are left for Spurs to salvage their Premier League status, but they’re severely low on confidence. Roberto De Zerbi’s appointment was meant to inspire the North London club and get them out of trouble.

However, Sunderland added to their misery last week, inflicting a 1-0 defeat on De Zerbi’s men in his first game in charge. To make matters worse, Tottenham have now lost their captain, Cristian Romero, for the rest of the season through injury. The skipper was in tears as he left the pitch last week. Hopes of defending the World Cup title with Argentina are also in doubt.

The hosts need to be flawless if they are to avoid the drop. Spurs are now seven points worse off than they were at the same stage last term. Ange Postecoglou’s last season now seems like paradise to the home faithful, especially after delivering the Europa League trophy.

Brighton enter this matchweek in ninth place and are still very much alive in the race for continental football. The Seagulls are only two points off sixth-place Chelsea, who face a tricky fixture against Manchester United.

Fabian Hurzeler hopes his team can get the job done on Saturday evening. It could propel them into the conversation for Europa League qualification next season. If other results go their way, Brighton could find themselves in sixth by the end of the weekend.

Probable lineups for Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur expected lineup: Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van De Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Gallagher, Kolo Muani, Sarr, Richarlison, Solanke

Brighton expected lineup: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Ayari, Gross, Gomez, Hinshelwood, Mitoma, Welbeck

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