Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: No better chance for an upset

Our betting expert shares his predictions for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan. After Real’s last performance, Inter could take a point.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of Paddy Power - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Goals expected at the Bernabeu

Before Madrid failed to score last Friday, they had scored eight goals in their previous two outings. Their front line is one of the most feared across Europe and is more than capable of scoring more than once against Inter on Tuesday. Playing at home offers Los Blancos a good opportunity to make the most of their chances.

Additionally, Real Madrid have scored at least once in 35 of their 36 UCL games under Mourinho’s guidance. Four of their last five European games at the Santiago Bernabeu produced exactly three goals. Three of Real’s last four games saw the goal count exceed two, which is highly likely here.

Inter, meanwhile, have scored a minimum of two goals in 11 of their previous 13 competitive matches. Additionally, two of their three games this season saw both teams score and the 2.5-goal line breached. Considering how both teams have started their respective campaigns, we expect several goals in this match.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 1: Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals and Yes @ 8/11 with Paddy Power

Mbappe to bounce back

Kylian Mbappe was heavily criticized after his performance against Real Betis. The Frenchman was branded ‘selfish’ and ‘imprecise’ by Spanish and French media in the wake of that 1-0 defeat. He also missed a stoppage-time penalty that would’ve squared the game for Los Blancos.

Mbappe has a chance to put that performance behind him. He won the Champions League Golden Boot last season, with 15 goals from 11 matches in the competition. He's already got four goals in as many games this season.

It would be dangerous to rule him out of scoring in this opener, especially at the Bernabeu. Six of his last 10 UCL goals arrived before the 35th minute, making him a strong contender to open the scoring. Mbappe thrives in this competition. After a difficult night on Friday, we fully expect him to deliver for his team on Tuesday.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 2: First goalscorer - Kylian Mbappe @ 5/2 with Paddy Power

A golden opportunity

This is probably the best time to face Real Madrid away, with the hosts missing several key players. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, and Thiago Pitarch are all ruled out, while Raul Asencio, Endrick, and Marc Cucurella are doubtful. Additionally, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler, and Bernardo Silva are all carrying bans from last season.

That depleted midfield could give Inter an advantage. They have no major concerns of their own, with only Djed Spence still working his way back to full fitness. Three wins from three games, with the latest coming in added time, will give the visitors a huge confidence boost going into Tuesday night. The head-to-head record points to Real Madrid’s dominance, as they have won each of the last four in this competition.

This is a golden opportunity for Inter to leave the Bernabeu with something, unlike their recent visits. However, Chivu’s back line isn’t watertight, which should give the hosts opportunities to attack. A closely contested match-up could be on the cards, with the two sides potentially cancelling each other out by the final whistle.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw @ 16/5 with Paddy Power

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Inter Milan

Real Madrid 2-2 Inter Milan Goalscorers prediction: Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior - Inter Milan: Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram

Sixteen years after leading Inter Milan to their last Champions League title, Jose Mourinho kick-starts a new campaign against his old team. The Special One has returned to Real Madrid for his second spell in charge at the club, and it seems that the honeymoon is over. Los Blancos suffered their first defeat this season against Real Betis on Friday night, highlighting some concerns for Mourinho.

The Spanish giants begin their quest for that record-extending 16th European crown, but they have some tough challenges to overcome. The new Champions League format is already producing some exciting fixtures, and this match is a good example. Mourinho aims to beat Christian Chivu, who was part of Inter’s Champions League-winning team in 2010.

Inter have made a 100% start to their Serie A campaign, but their perfect record was at risk over the weekend. Despite going down 2-0 at home to Napoli, the Italian champions fought back and won the game through a Lautaro Martinez strike in added time. The Nerazzurri have come close to winning the UCL in recent seasons, but last term’s shocking loss to Bodo/Glimt will motivate them this time around.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella, Bellingham, Valverde, Diomande, Diaz, Vinicius Jr, Mbappe

Inter Milan expected lineup: Martinez, Bastoni, Bisseck, Akanji, Diouf, Barella, Jones, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Martinez, Thuram

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