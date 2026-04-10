Real Madrid vs Girona Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Los Blancos return to winning ways

Our betting expert expects Real Madrid to return to winning ways at the expense of a mid-table Girona outfit at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Girona Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Goals at a premium in Madrid

Real Madrid have struggled to convert chances in back-to-back outings, losing both while scoring just one goal each. Each of their last two defeats has produced exactly three goals in total. Four of their last six competitive games have stayed under 3.5 total goals.

Under 3.5 has also featured in 21 of their 30 La Liga games this season, the joint fifth-lowest tally in the top flight.

Girona offer a slightly higher number. Each of their last five league matches has stayed under 3.5, amounting to a total of 25 of their 30 top-flight games. This is the joint second-highest tally in the division, alongside Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Bilbao.

Los Blancos will be eager to rediscover their scoring touch. However, recent showings have exposed vulnerabilities. Girona should be able to restrict the hosts to a couple of goals, having registered two clean sheets in their last three games.

Real Madrid vs Girona Prediction 1: Under 3.5 total goals @ 4/5 with bet365

Madrid’s slow starts to continue

Real Madrid have started matches poorly in recent weeks. In each of their last three games – against Atletico Madrid, Real Mallorca and Bayern Munich – they trailed 1-0 at half-time. They had gone into the break on level terms against Manchester City before that run.

The last time Real Madrid led at the interval was in mid-March against Elche. Antonio Rudiger and Fede Valverde scored two late first-half goals to give Los Blancos the lead.

Girona haven’t been particularly impressive in the first half of their last two matches either. They needed Villarreal’s Navarro to score an own goal to take a first-half lead last time out.

However, Girona are capable of springing surprises. Azzedine Ounahi gave them a 45th-minute lead in the reverse fixture. It wouldn’t be out of the blue to see them do it again. Backing the visitors on a first-half double chance offers value.

Real Madrid vs Girona Prediction 2: Girona to win or draw at half-time @ 6/5 with bet365

Back Real to see off resilient Girona

Real Madrid pushed hard against Bayern Munich, but they fell short in a 2-1 loss. They registered 20 shots, with nearly half on target. Kylian Mbappe’s consolation goal was the only bright spot for the 15-time European champions.

In La Liga, Barcelona are now clear favourites for the league title. The hosts will feel the pressure of the Bernabeu when they return to play there. Arbeloa’s men have scored in seven straight matches across all competitions. They must win to keep the pressure on their biggest rivals.

Girona, meanwhile, have failed to score only twice in their last eight league outings. Michel’s side needed an own goal by Villarreal to win last time, though they managed 10 shots themselves.

The pressure is firmly on Madrid to deliver a positive result. They usually rise to such occasions. Back Los Blancos to edge past the Blanquivermells, who are expected to fight until the end in a competitive contest.

Real Madrid vs Girona Prediction 3: Real Madrid to win & BTTS – Yes, at odds of 2.50 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Girona

Real Madrid 2-1 Girona Goalscorers prediction: Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham; Girona: Viktor Tsygankov

Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 first-leg defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final at the Santiago Bernabeu. Back-to-back 2-1 losses have raised eyebrows in Madrid at a critical stage of the season.

Their league form has also dipped recently. Alvaro Arbeloa’s men have lost three of their last six La Liga fixtures, each by a single goal. Real Mallorca were the latest to inflict a 2-1 defeat on the Spanish giants. Madrid now trail Barcelona by seven points.

Girona have also been inconsistent in the Spanish top flight. The Blanquivermells needed a first-half own goal from Villarreal’s Pau Navarro to secure all three points at home last time out. That stroke of luck allowed them to avoid a fourth winless game in five outings.

The visitors sit in 12th position, eight points above the relegation zone with eight games left. Michel knows every point counts if his side are to finish inside the top half of the table.

The two sides met on Matchday 14 at Estadio Montilivi, where Girona held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw. Madrid are currently in shaky form, but they should still secure three points on home turf after a string of defeats.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Girona

Real Madrid expected lineup: Lunin, Carreras, Huijsen, Rudiger, Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Guler, Diaz, Mbappe

Girona expected lineup: Gazzaniga, Martinez, Reis, Blind, Moreno, Tsygankov, Martin, Witsel, Beltran, Ounahi, Vanat

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