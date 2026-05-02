PSG vs Lorient Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Parisians face Lorient test

Our betting expert expects Lorient to give Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain a hard time ahead of the hosts’ Champions League semi-final tie.

PSG vs Lorient Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

PSG to win or draw & Both teams to score – Yes @ 4/5 with bet365

Under 3.5 total goals @ 7/4 with bet365

Kang-in Lee to score or assist anytime @ 9/5 with bet365

Double chance favours the hosts

PSG faced criticism after their last rotation, as Lyon defeated them 2-1. However, successive 3-0 victories over Angers and Nantes have restored belief in another Ligue 1 title.

Luis Enrique is set to rotate his squad once again. Paris Saint-Germain’s focus is firmly on the Champions League. Their six-point lead is unlikely to be threatened until they meet Lens next month.

Lorient conceded two stoppage-time goals in a 3-2 loss to Strasbourg at Stade du Moustoir. They missed out on consecutive victories after defeating Marseille 2-0 previously.

PSG have fought hard to overtake Lens this season. They should secure at least one point here, but Lorient are a difficult opponent. We expect both teams to score. However, in this case, the double chance favours the hosts.

PSG vs Lorient Bet 1: PSG to win or draw & Both teams to score – Yes @ 4/5 with bet365

Tight encounter expected in Paris

PSG are consistent goalscorers. The Parisians have scored in 21 consecutive matches in Ligue 1 and the Champions League since a 1-0 Coupe de France elimination to Paris FC in January.

Each of their last five competitive fixtures has featured under 3.5 total goals. This includes their two-legged victory over Liverpool and their last three home matches.

While 20 out of PSG’s 30 Ligue 1 games have finished with under 3.5 goals, Lorient’s stats are similar. Les Merlus have seen 21 of their 31 games stay under this total. Overall, both PSG and Lorient average 3.1 and 2.9 goals per league game, respectively.

Six of Lorient’s last seven Ligue 1 outings, and three of their last five meetings have produced under 3.5 as well. Another tight affair is on the cards – perhaps a repeat of the reverse 1-1 draw at Stade du Moustoir earlier this season.

PSG vs Lorient Bet 2: Under 3.5 total goals @ 7/4 with bet365

Lee to lead PSG attack

Kang-in Lee has been used sporadically by Luis Enrique this campaign, mostly as a substitute. The South Korean has four goals and five assists in 36 competitive appearances.

Two of those goal contributions (one goal, one assist) came in his last Ligue 1 appearance alone. It was his first goal contribution in 10 matches. Lee guided Paris Saint-Germain to a 3-0 victory at Stade Raymond Kopa against Angers.

He opened the scoring inside 10 minutes by rounding the goalkeeper before finishing from close range. He then delivered a corner for Beraldo to head home the third goal for Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old playmaker should start on home turf against a shaky Lorient backline. Enrique is expected to trust Lee to lead the PSG attack in a match of significant importance.

PSG vs Lorient Bet 3: Kang-in Lee to score or assist anytime @ 9/5 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: PSG 1-1 Lorient

PSG 1-1 Lorient Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Kang-in Lee; Lorient: Pablo Pagis

Paris Saint-Germain have established a comfortable six-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 with four games remaining. They have played a match fewer than Lorient, who sit ninth and unable to clinch a European spot.

Against Lorient, Paris Saint-Germain prepare for their biggest fixture of the campaign. This is the Champions League semi-final decider against Bayern Munich. Luis Enrique is expected to field a heavily rotated starting eleven at the Parc des Princes.

Back-to-back 3-0 victories against Angers and Nantes, combined with Lens dropping points, have put Paris Saint-Germain in a commanding position. Yet the hosts are vulnerable to unexpected defeats. Both Monaco and Lyon have secured victories in Paris in their last four home league outings.

Lorient have endured a disappointing second half of the season. They have won only three times across their last 10 league games. They were also eliminated from the Coupe de France quarter-finals by eventual finalists Nice.

The 2024/25 Ligue 2 winners have little to play for but pride. They have avoided relegation, and European qualification is out of reach.

A weakened Parisian team should suffer from fixture congestion against a Lorient team that recently defeated Marseille and nearly secured a victory against Strasbourg. Both teams will compete for maximum points until the final whistle.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Lorient

PSG expected lineup: Safanov, Hakimi, Zabaryni, Pacho, Hernandez, Beraldo, Vitinha, Mayulu, Ramos, Lee, Barcola

Lorient expected lineup: Mvogo, Meite, Faye, Adjei, Kouassi, Cadiou, Abergel, Katseris, Makengo, Dieng, Pagis

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