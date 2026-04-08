PSG vs Liverpool Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: First-leg lead for Parisians

Our betting expert expects Luis Enrique’s PSG to beat six-time European champions Liverpool at Parc des Princes in the last-eight first leg.

PSG vs Liverpool Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Goals galore in the French capital

Despite recent league hiccups, PSG have continued scoring freely. They have netted 15 goals and conceded just three in their last four victories. Another high-scoring affair is on the cards.

Four of PSG’s last five competitive fixtures and five of their last six at home have featured over 3.5 goals. Goals have become a regular feature when the Parisians play.

Liverpool have averaged 2.40 goals per Champions League match this term. Two of their last three competitive outings have cleared the 3.5 mark. The only exception was a 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

PSG lost 1-0 to Liverpool in last season’s round-of-16 first leg. However, their respective current form points to a flurry of goals in this crucial Parisian encounter.

PSG vs Liverpool Prediction 1: Over 3.5 total goals @ 5/4 with bet365

Parisians to win despite conceding

PSG are in red-hot form and remain favourites in both Ligue 1 and Champions League. Their run since a 3-1 to Monaco in Ligue 1 four matches ago has been simply fantastic.

They have scored in nine consecutive home Champions League games. The last time they failed to find the net was in the 1-0 Coupe de France elimination to local rivals Paris FC. Since then, they have scored in 16 consecutive games.

Liverpool have had their attacking woes, failing to score in two of their last five games. Their blank against Manchester City could have been avoided had Salah not missed a penalty. Notably, none of Liverpool’s last 22 Champions League away games ended level.

PSG tend to start strongly, scoring before half-time in four of their last five UCL fixtures. Another fast start and a win is highly probable – especially in a match where both teams are likely to score.

PSG vs Liverpool Prediction 2: PSG to win & BTTS – Yes @ 17/10 with bet365

Can Liverpool handle PSG’s momentum?

PSG enter this clash on the back of four successive victories, each by two or more goals. Their brilliant run began with a 5-2 demolition of Chelsea at Parc des Princes, followed by a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge. They then beat Nice 4-0 before dismantling Toulouse 3-1.

In their last four Champions League matches, PSG have managed to score two or more each time. The reigning champions have been near unstoppable, going unbeaten in 20 of their previous 24 fixtures in the competition.

Liverpool, by contrast, have scored two or more goals in just one of their last seven away outings. They have struggled to click in the final third.

Arne Slot’s men could certainly find the net with their attacking quality. However, PSG seem in control heading into the business end of the season. Backing the Parisians to take a comfortable two-goal lead to Anfield offers excellent value.

PSG vs Liverpool Prediction 3: Winning margin – PSG by two goals @ 4/1 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: PSG 3-1 Liverpool

PSG 3-1 Liverpool Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia; Liverpool: Hugo Ekitike

Paris Saint-Germain extended their competitive winning streak to four games with a 3-1 victory over Toulouse. Their weekend league clash against second-placed Lens was controversially postponed by Ligue 1, easing their fixture congestion.

With a four-point cushion at the summit, PSG can now focus entirely on their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool. The Reds will be PSG’s second consecutive English opponents, after they saw off Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in the last 16.

Liverpool travel to Paris following a heavy 4-0 defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals. The news of Mohamed Salah’s departure at the end of the season offered little inspiration. Erling Haaland responded by scoring a hat-trick to send City into the semis.

Arne Slot’s men fell to a 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in their previous away Champions League trip. However, they made up for the loss with a 4-0 victory at Anfield. This marked their fourth triumph in five Champions League games.

Both sides come into this clash in contrasting form. PSG are backed by the Parc des Princes faithful. They should be able to take a healthy advantage ahead of their second leg at Anfield in a week’s time.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Liverpool

PSG expected lineup: Safanov, Hakimi, Zabaryni, Pacho, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Beraldo, Doue, Lee, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool expected lineup: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Jones, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Salah, Ekitike

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